UK to provide emergency polio vaccine boosters to children aged 1-9 in London





The UK will urgently provide polio vaccine boosters to hundreds of thousands of children aged 1-9 in London.

The UK Health Security Agency said the move would help to strengthen protection against polio-related paralysis and stop the spread of the virus in London.

Nationwide, the overall risk of polio paralytic is considered low because most people are protected from polio by vaccination.

Health Minister Steve Barclay said “no one has ever been diagnosed with the virus” and that “many countries, including Belgium and Portugal, have adopted a similar vaccination approach as part of routine child immunization.”

He said that because vaccines are the best defense for children and those around them, he encourages families to keep their daily jabs up to date and get a polio vaccine as soon as they contact the NHS.

The UKHSA shows that regular wastewater monitoring shows some level of virus transmission in the boroughs and adjacent areas of Barnet, Brent, Camden, Enfield, Hackney, Haringey, Islington and Waltham Forest, suggesting that transmission has crossed a few tight networks. said to do. individual.

The UKHSA says there have been no cases of polio in the virus-free UK since 2003. Wednesday’s announcement comes after cases were found in Jerusalem and New York City. Health authorities said they were investigating the link between the three countries.

UKHSA’s consultant epidemiologist Vanessa Saliba said the disease paralyzed about 8,000 people a year before vaccines were available decades ago.

suggestion

The UKHSA added that booster immunizations will be added to the NHS child immunization chase campaign across London and it is important for all eligible children to be vaccinated, even if they have up-to-date information. Enhance protection.

GPs are mostly responsible for providing the additional capacity, they said, and parents should wait for a call within the next month or so.

The polio virus was detected in wastewater samples earlier this year, UK health officials said in June. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the disease mainly affects children under 5 years of age and can cause serious illness and paralysis in a small but significant group of patients.

The UKHSA has strengthened sewage monitoring nationwide to determine the extent of the virus’ spread and is sampling an additional eight locations across London. An additional 15 sites in the capital will begin sampling in mid-August and another 10 to 15 sites will be installed in other regions.

