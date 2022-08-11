I don’t remember them ever telling us not to go: Pelosi denies trip to Taiwan opposed to military





What we’ve seen with China is they’re trying to establish a new normal, Pelosi said. And we just can’t let that happen.

After it was publicly announced that Pelosi was to go to Taiwan, President Joe Biden told reporters that the military thought it was not a good idea at this time, but the White House ultimately said that the speaker was making her own travel plans. POLITICO reported that the Biden administration feared the Chinese might overreact to the trip.

I don’t remember them ever telling us not to go, Pelosi said of the US military. We are very proud of our soldiers. Their preparation actually, I think, minimized the impact of the Chinese on our trip. They took very good care of us.

She laughed at Beijing’s decision to impose sanctions on her, telling reporters: It’s incidental to me, irrelevant.

Pelosi and the five Democrats who traveled with her received broad bipartisan support for their trip to Taiwan before and after the visit, with lawmakers from both parties arguing that she should not abandon their plans just because it would upset Beijing. Indeed, the Pelosis delegation was celebrated in Taipei, where they met with the President of Taiwan and other senior officials.

If the cost of avoiding these kinds of provocative measures is ceding control of Taiwan to the People’s Republic of China, or ceding control of our congressional travel schedules to the People’s Republic of China, that is not a price we are going to pay,” said Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.), who joined the trip.

House Foreign Affairs Speaker Gregory Meeks (DN.Y.), who also accompanied Pelosi, said the delegations’ visit was not intended to change the status quo on U.S.-Taiwanese relations. , which are governed by the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979. and the One China Policy. He accused Beijing of trying to undermine this status quo by bullying Taiwan.

What they want to do is try to dissuade us from going to visit our friends and allies, Meeks said. And I think what this trip did, which they didn’t expect, was show that no matter what, President Xi [Jinping] said, we will support our friends and allies.

The delegation also made stops in Singapore, Malaysia, Japan and South Korea.

