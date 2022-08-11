UK Energy Bill, 6 Ways to Reduce the Impact of Soaring Prices | energy bill





The UK government needs to do more to mitigate the impact of soaring energy prices, and there are a number of things it can do.

All rescue packages must be swift and widespread to prevent households from falling into poverty this winter as home energy prices soar. Ministers also need to dig deep to ensure that more businesses hit by rising energy costs do not default and declare bankruptcy.

Increased benefits NIESR says bill support will be a better target through universal credit payments. Photo: True Images/Alamy

The government’s energy bill assistance plan provides for all households in October, 650 for 4, 8 million low-income households on their bills, a one-time payment for 8 million households, 150 for disabled households and 300 for pensioners . It is designed when the forecast for the October price cap is 2,800.

Most economic think tanks have urged the government to focus on raising the incomes of low-income families to cover higher energy costs, which could raise the energy limit by up to 4,200 in October and January.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has criticized the UK and other European countries for providing some subsidies to all income groups instead of giving cash to those most vulnerable to fuel poverty.

Earlier this month, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research said any fiscal easing would be more suitable for universal credit, which it said should support 5.9 million claimants, increasing by 25 per share for at least six months starting in October. . Energy subsidies should also be increased from 400 to 600 for 11 million households, he said.

lower price cap

According to the Bank of England, about half of the current 9.4% inflation rate can be explained by rising energy costs.

About 23 million households are managing their domestic energy bills with the energy price cap. Ofgem says that if the average dual fuel tariff remains at 1,971 in April, most suppliers will lose money and some will go bankrupt.

More than $20 billion in subsidy costs to keep bills low will benefit all households, not just those struggling to pay their bills.

VAT cut

On Tuesday, Rishi Sunak could save an average of 160 households by stealing Labor’s plans to repeal VAT on energy bills. He said Labor would apply the cuts for a year. However, this plan failed the IMF test because it is most helpful for large energy users.

Bigger windfall BP and Shell are raking in profits amid soaring energy prices. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA

The UK is already levying windfall taxes on the profits of North Sea gas and oil producers. An additional 25 per cent levy on industry windfall profits will come into effect in May this year, and former Prime Minister Sunak said it would raise $5 billion.

To address Sunaks’ previous concerns that windfalls would hamper investments, he allowed businesses to offset 80% of the cost of new investments in taxes. Combined with the existing tax cuts, oil and gas companies receive a 91p reduction in corporate tax per pound spent on their investments.

The prime minister-elect can limit tax benefits to up to $15 billion. Most economists believe that investment damage will be limited as most companies make long-term investment decisions and windfall profits tend to be returned to shareholders in higher dividends.

house insulation

An immediate increase in investment in home insulation targeted at local authorities housing and housing associations will limit energy consumption for many low-income households.

The UK has the oldest stock of poorly insulated houses in Europe. One Home, a climate change action group, found that only 58% of UK homes did not meet the insulation standards set in the 1970s.

Activists argue that higher standards for energy efficiency in new homes and stricter rules for landlords’ obligation to provide energy-efficient properties to their tenants are also needed.

business support

Thousands of companies have signed energy price contracts that will be renewed in October or December. The price is set to double or triple when you reset the contract to the new higher price.

Labor has promised to cut small business rates and support businesses with living expenses. But to stop the wave of bankruptcy, aid will likely reach billions of pounds.

