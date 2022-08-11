How many HIMARS does the United States have?





Touted as a breakthrough weapon that has been crucial in Ukraine’s fight against Russian aggression, the hype around the US-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) continues to grow.

The Biden administration announced on Monday that it would provide additional rockets to HIMARS as part of a billion-dollar military assistance package that a Pentagon spokesperson said would provide “critical success on the battlefield against the invading Russian force”.

Developed by Lockheed Martin, HIMARS entered service with the US Army’s 18th Airborne Corps located at Fort Bragg, North Carolina in 2005.

By the end of 2009, approximately 250 HIMARS units had been produced for the Army and Marine Corps with eight battalions going to the Army and two battalions to the Marine Corps, according to Global Security.org.

A U.S. soldier walks on the cockpit of an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launcher vehicle during exercises in southeastern Morocco June 9, 2021. The U.S. announced on August 8, 2022 a new tranche ammunition for the systems. FADEL SENÉ/Getty Images

Plans called for around 900 of the launchers to be built, according to Military Today, which added that some sources reported 540 of the systems had been built.

The systems have been exported to Jordan (12), Singapore (18) and the United Arab Emirates (20) according to the publication which describes delivery to Ukraine as a “small number”.

Ukraine has 16 HIMARs, although the country’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in July that his country would need “at least 100” HIMARS to reverse Russian gains in the Donbass region.

A lighter version of the M270 MLRS Multiple Launch Rocket System, HIMARS can carry six rockets. Its extended Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) has a range of over 50 miles.

The system launches its weapons and quickly flies away before enemy forces locate the launch site and has been credited with helping Ukrainian forces strike Russian command centers and ammunition depots.

There is a scramble for the weapons that have proven their effectiveness in the Ukrainian war.

In July, fellow NATO members Latvia and Lithuania also confirmed their intention to acquire HIMARS, raising questions about the US defense industry’s ability to meet international demand.

The previous month, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak announced that his country would acquire the systems as part of its military modernization.

Factories in Poland are said to be producing important components of the weapon that Warsaw is seeking to integrate into its own battlefield management system, the Defense Post reported.

Their effectiveness was such that the Polish Ambassador to Ukraine, Bartosz Cichocki, told the Polska Times that if HIMARS had been supplied to the Kyiv forces earlier, “the Mariupol tragedy might not have happened”.

Unable to avail themselves of the long-range capabilities offered by HIMARS, Ukrainian troops “could not move the front line and were forced to watch idly by the tragedy of their comrades”, he added, describing the siege by Russia which ended on May 22.

However, military analyst Michael Kofman told the War on the Rocks podcast this week that he doesn’t think it’s “fair to attribute battle outcomes to HIMARS. You just can’t make that connection.” .

“HIMARS has been supplied now and you still see the Russian military trying to push,” he said, “it’s not like the war is over because HIMARS has come to the battlefield.”

He added that he was not sure that at the start of the war Kyiv forces had established the “institutional framework” in which the logistics, training and ammunition were available to use HIMARS.

