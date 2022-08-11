Children’s rides have collapsed in Britain’s oldest theme park.





Two people have been injured when a ride has fallen at Britain’s oldest amusement park.

Witnesses said they saw the Shipwrecked ride suddenly tilt to one side at the Blackgang Chine amusement park on the Isle of Wight.

Screaming children and thrill-seeking adults frantically tried to climb to safety as shocked bystanders climbed up to help rescue others imprisoned.

Two men suffered leg injuries and the other was taken to hospital with shoulder pain.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured.

The incident took place on Monday at a theme park that opened in 1843 on the Blackgang near Ventnor. The park was closed all day but reopened on Tuesday.

Ellie Westlakes’ brother-in-law was hurt by the magic carpet style charm.

She said: My family, including a 3 year old, was riding and it started making strange noises.

Then it collapsed and everyone leaned to one side and crushed it.

The wreck suddenly turned to one side (Picture: Triangle News)

Ellie from Weston-Super-Mare in Somerset went on to say: My partner ran to catch my nephew and eventually dragged everyone else out of the car.

After everyone was out, we found our 20-year-old brother-in-law injured his leg, unable to move and feeling nothing in his left leg.

My other brother-in-law had something on his shoulder. Both were rushed to St Mary’s Hospital in Newport.

My partner has also ridden people and injured his shoulders and neck.

Samantha Downham was also riding at the time.

She said: It started going really slowly and suddenly it tilted to one side.

We thought it was part of the ride, and a woman started screaming because we thought her arms were between the side of the ride and the barrier.

Then a lot of people started coming and others started going up and down.

Aylesbury’s Mark Duncan witnessed panic.

He said: The ride was at its highest when it hit the ground to the right of it with a really loud noise.

Onlookers described hearing a lot of terrified screams (Photo: Triangle News)

Everyone on board was immediately tossed to the left and appeared to be fastened to each other.

There was a lot of terrifying screams, and one girl was completely hysterical even when her feet touched the hard ground.

She was sitting on the far left when I saw you ride and 20 minutes ago my wife, daughter and grandson were riding and I heard a loud noise.

The noise was clear and I could hear it clearly even when I was standing next to the ride.

A spokesperson for Blackgang Chine said: Here at Blackgang Chine, we experienced the wreck on Monday.

Our team responded quickly to the incident and all guests were evacuated quickly and safely.

The safe performance of our rides is at the heart of what we do and we want to reassure all our guests that we have strict safety control procedures in place that are ready to go.

There were no serious injuries and it was confirmed that an NHS ambulance was dispatched to the scene.

An NHS Trust ambulance spokesperson for the Isle of Wight said: Two people suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital by ambulance.

