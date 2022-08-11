



Worst-case scenario government plans will cause millions of homes to face power outages in January (Photo: Getty)

The UK is being warned to prepare for home blackouts for almost a week this winter as the country faces an energy crisis.

It was revealed today (1st) that the government included a four-day home blackout measure to cope with the worst-case electricity and gas supply scenario.

Millions of households could be hit with emergency measures in January if a perfect storm of shortages and massive demand puts too much strain on the energy network.

Food companies have also been asked to come up with a plan to avoid empty shelves, and the NHS president must make sure the diesel tanks are full.

At the same time, the outage is expected to result in energy bills exceeding 4,000 as the price caps set by Ofgem regulators more than double.

A grim new forecast from power consultancy Cornwall Insight expects the figure to rise further in April, as bills surge to 4,400.

Consumer activists, including Martin Lewis, are now putting pressure on ministers to better protect vulnerable and low-income households from bankruptcy bills.

The government claims to have sufficient reserves to avoid blackouts, and says it will never happen.

Ed Miliband says blackout will be catastrophic for Britain (Photo: PA)

In a recent reasonable worst-case scenario, the UK will face severe power shortages even after the reserve coal plants are up and running.

Bloomberg reports that it is modeling what will happen when icy weather is combined with reduced power supplies from Norway and France.

A spokesperson for the Department of Business, Energy and Industry Strategy said the report was intentionally misleading and not what we expected.

They added: We do not depend on Russian energy imports, unlike Europe. Access to its own North Sea gas reserves, steady imports from trusted partners, Europe’s second-largest LNG port infrastructure, and gas supply backed by strong legal contracts, which ensures that homes, businesses and industries have the electricity and gas they need. It means you can be confident that you can do it.

World energy prices soared as countries that stopped Russia’s oil and gas supply after President Vladimir Putin bombed Ukraine.

The UK depends very little on Russian imports, but the North Sea supply from Norway is very important.

Fears of energy shortages have increased this week as the Scandinavian country threatens to ration electricity supplies.

It has issued new rules limiting the sale of electricity to foreign countries because of heat waves disrupting hydropower output.

Lib Dem MP Christine Jardine says families are terrified and need to come up with an emergency bill to protect their finances after summer vacation.

At BBC2s News Night on Tuesday, she urged: Nationalization (of energy networks) will take a long time and will be very complex.

Lib Dem MP Christine Jardine is now urging Congress to convene to help families (Photo: Aaron Cown/PA Wire) (Credits: PA)

I need a quick and simple fix to help my family right now. We can enact laws on our ledgers in a matter of days, as these families can go through a very, very difficult winter.

A National Grid spokesperson said the company will update its winter forecasts to keep them as robust as possible in the fall.

They added: We’ve published an early view of the winter outlook to help the industry prepare for this winter.

Ed Miliband, Secretary of State Climate and Shadow of Net Zero said: “The UK is preparing for catastrophic power cuts this winter while the Tories fight over tax cuts.”

This is a complete disgrace to the British public, who are already struggling at the hands of an absent government that has tattered our economy.

What we face is the result of a Conservative government that refused to invest without preparing for 12 years.

