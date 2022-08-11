If the UK experiences another dry winter, Thames Water management cannot rule out the possibility of tightening customer restrictions | UK News





Thames Water’s senior management told Sky News that they cannot rule out the possibility that the company will “strengthen” restrictions on customers if the UK experiences another dry winter.

The company signaled on Tuesday that it would introduce a hose pipe ban in the coming weeks as the hot, dry summer continues to take damage.

South East, Southern, and Welsh Water have also announced these bans for customers in areas that supply them.

With the driest first seven months and sultry weather in decades, parts of the UK are facing an upcoming drought.

And the government is urging water companies to protect essential supplies as they enter a “very dry autumn”.

Tankers and water bottles deployed as the town dries out – weather real-time updates

Cathryn Ross, Director of Strategy and External Affairs for Thames Water, said: It’s not a good location for the near future.”

The mid- to long-term forecast is also dry, she said, and she wants customers to “respond to the call to use water wisely.”

Here’s what Ross said about the dry condition: “This is unprecedented. We’ve all endured this incredibly hot weather until July.”

Thames Water serves 15 million customers in London and throughout the Thames Valley.

Image: Catherine Ross of Thames Waters

Ross went on to say: “We rely on rivers and groundwater for most of our water. And we rely on rainfall to make up for rainfall in the spring, winter and fall.

“If we go through another dry winter, there will be prolonged water scarcity and drought.

“What we want is to respond to our customers’ requests to use water wisely and do what we ask for by not using hose pipes, which means we can save water. Dry without ramp-up restrictions. It can withstand winter.

“But we can’t rule it out. We don’t know exactly how our customers will react.”

Image: Some water companies have already introduced hose pipe bans.

Read more: What are the rules for the hose pipe ban, what are the exemptions and what do they mean?

An analysis by the UK Center for Ecology and Hydrology (UKCEH) has warned that river flows and groundwater levels are likely to be low or exceptionally low in southern England and Wales over the next three months.

To overcome the dry conditions in parts of southern England, more than 3 inches of rain is usually needed than is expected, but there are no signs of immediate rain in the forecast.

Environment Minister George Eustice met with the president of the water company and said he was confident that water supplies remained resilient across the country.

“Each company is following a pre-agreed drought plan and urged them to take all necessary precautions to protect essential supplies as we enter the very dry autumn,” he said.

Water companies are also being blamed for enforcing a hose pipe ban, leaking billions of liters a day from their networks and awarding high bonuses to executives.

Company ‘Leak First’

Thames Water lost about a quarter of its supply due to aging pipes, and Ross acknowledged that the company “doesn’t have a good track record of fixing leaks” but is “prioritizing leaks.”

She said she has reduced leaks by 10% in the past three years and is aiming to reduce leaks by 20% in five years.

Ross said the company is fixing nearly 1,100 leaks a week and has 300 people working 24 hours a day to find leaks.

“In dry weather, the ground dries up and the pipes crack. We have to run to stop.”

Meanwhile, Thames Water brought bottled water for residents of the town of Northend, Oxfordshire, and pumped water into the network after the Stokenchurch Reservoir was cut off due to technical issues.

The company later said “the situation has improved” and warned that all customers in the neighborhood should now be able to drink water, but the pressure could be lower than usual.

