Hosepipe ban: Where does it apply in the UK?





Up to 33 million people could soon face a hose pipe ban (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The new map shows a large area of ​​England and Wales that will soon affect nearly 19 million people.

However, that number could surge to 33 million as three additional water companies announce they are considering whether restrictions are necessary.

Five water companies have announced bans so far, following their driest start since 1976.

The largest comes from Thames Water, who said yesterday that the exact date of fermentation will be revealed in the coming weeks.

The company serves approximately 15 million people across the southeast, including London, Oxfordshire and parts of Surrey.

Following announcements from Southern Water, South East Water, Welsh Water and Manx Water over the past few weeks.

Breaking the new rules could result in prosecution and fines of up to $1,000.

More hose pipe bans may be inevitable as the Meteorological Administration issues a yellow warning for drought-fearing extreme heat with little rain expected.

Friends Josie King and Yasmin Gunston sunbathe on the dry grass of Southampton Common. (Picture: Jordan Petttt/Solent News)

An internal EPA document viewed by MailOnline suggests that Yorkshire Water’s bosses with 5 million customers are considering one.

Severn Trent, which serves 8 million people, and South West, which has up to 2 million customers, also claimed to follow.

A heat wave advisory is in effect from Thursday through the end of Sunday, mainly in the south of England.

“Temperatures are expected to reach 35 degrees Celsius on Friday and Saturday and 36 degrees Celsius on Saturday,” said Dan Rudman, deputy chief of the National Weather Service.

In other regions, temperatures will rise from around 20 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Warm nights will continue with high temperatures during the day, and temperatures in parts of the south are not expected to drop below 20 degrees Celsius.

It was Manx Utilities that first introduced the hose pipe ban, which began on July 29th after an extremely dry period.

Then on August 5, Southern Water appeared, with a temporary ban on about 1.5 million people in Hampshire and parts of the Isle of Wight.

The bosses insisted there was no direct risk to the customer’s water supply, but urged them to act responsibly as they announced the action.

The sun rises over the semi-empty Dovestone Reservoir in Greenfield, Greater Manchester, England (Photo: Matthew Lofthouse/SWNS)

South East Water has placed a temporary ban on hosepipes and sprinklers due to begin this Friday.

Affecting 2 million people means that people in Kent and Sussex join those who can’t use hose pipes to water their gardens, clean cars, or fill ponds or pools.

The company said it had no choice but to introduce the rule on Wednesday morning.

Welsh Water will implement a temporary use ban or hose pipe ban in Pembrokeshire from 19 August.

Meanwhile, Thameswater customers are waiting for the exact date.

