US consumer prices remain unchanged in July as the cost of gasoline falls





Aug 10 (Reuters) – U.S. consumer prices remained unchanged in July due to a sharp drop in the cost of gasoline, offering the first noticeable sign of relief for weary Americans who have watched inflation climb over the past two years.

The consumer price index (CPI) held steady last month after rising 1.3% in June, the Labor Department said Wednesday in a closely watched report that nonetheless showed inflationary pressures underpinned. underlyings remain high as the Federal Reserve considers whether to adopt another large interest. rate hike in September. Read more

The reading was the sharpest month-over-month deceleration in price increases since 1973 and followed a decline of about 20% in the cost of gasoline since mid-June. Prices at the pump soared in the first half of this year due to the war in Ukraine, hitting a record average of more than $5 a gallon on June 14, according to motorist advocacy group AAA. Read more

Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

Reuters Charts

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.2% rise in the monthly CPI in July. The Fed has indicated that several monthly declines in CPI growth will be needed before unwinding the aggressive monetary policy tightening it has put in place to rein in inflation which is currently at its highest level in four decades and bring it back to its 2% target.

But weaker-than-expected CPI data sparked a strong rally in equity markets, with the S&P 500 Index (.SPX) rising about 2% in early afternoon trading. Investors immediately reduced bets that the Fed would make a third consecutive 75 basis point rate hike at its September 20-21 meeting, seeing instead the US central bank opt for a half-year hike. -percentage point. Read more

“It’s not yet the meaningful decline in inflation that the Fed is looking for. But it’s a start and we expect to see broader signs of easing price pressures over the coming months,” said Paul Ashworth, chief US economist at Capital Economics.

Reuters Charts

Consumer prices in the United States rose due to a number of factors, including tangled global supply chains, massive government stimulus measures at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Food was one of the components of the CPI that remained high in July, rising 1.1% after rising 1.0% in June.

Gasoline prices fell 7.7% in July.

Reuters Charts

In the 12 months to July, the CPI rose 8.5%, weaker than expected, after rising 9.1% in June. Underlying inflationary pressures, which exclude volatile components of food and energy, also showed some green shoots although they remained strong.

The so-called core CPI rose 0.3% in July, a 10-month low, after climbing 0.7% in June, helped by a nearly 8% drop in the cost of air fares, but still rose 5.9% in the 12 months to July, matching the pace of June.

Inflation in the cost of rent and the equivalent rent of landlords’ main residence, that is, what a landlord would receive from renting a house, rose at almost the same rate as in June. Shelter costs make up about 40% of the base CPI measure.

People shop at a supermarket as inflation hit consumer prices in Manhattan, New York, U.S., June 10, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Read more

Inflation TIGHT LABOR MARKET

Another measure of consumer prices compiled by the Cleveland Fed was less encouraging. The median CPI, which is seen as a good snapshot of the extent of price pressures in the economy, rose 6.3% on an annual basis in July, from 6% in June, reported separately on Wednesday. the regional federal bank.

Reuters Charts

Until recently, inflationary pressures were concentrated in goods, but consumers refocused their spending on services as the pandemic subsided. Fed policymakers worry that accelerating inflation in the services sector will be more difficult to disentangle.

There was little relief on this front, with prices for services excluding energy-related items rising at an annual rate of 5.5% in July, the same pace as the previous month, although there was had a decline in the monthly reading.

“While the July CPI report is encouraging, inflationary pressures remain strong, particularly in the basic services sector, with still-dynamic increases in residential rent prices,” said Kathy Bostjancic, Chief Economist in the United States at Oxford Economics.

Reuters Charts Reuters Charts

An extremely tight labor market pushes up wages, which in turn contributes to higher prices for services. A separate Labor Department report released Wednesday showed real average weekly earnings rose 0.5% in July, the first monthly increase since last September and the largest since January 2021.

The economy added a surprisingly strong 528,000 jobs last month, the jobless rate fell back to pre-pandemic lows and wage gains surprised on the upside, the Labor Department said in a report on Friday. jobs report that makes it harder for the Fed to bring the economy back to equilibrium soon.

The tightness in the labor market is also underscored by the fact that, although job openings in the United States fell to their lowest level in nine months in June, there were still nearly two jobs for every unemployed person.

The Fed has raised its key rate by 225 basis points since March despite fears that the sharp rise in borrowing costs could tip the economy into recession.

The US economy unexpectedly contracted in the second quarter, with consumer spending growing at its slowest pace in two years and business spending declining.

The second consecutive quarterly decline in gross domestic product largely reflects a more moderate pace of inventory accumulation by businesses.

That trend was highlighted by a Commerce Department report released Wednesday, showing U.S. wholesale inventories rose 1.8% in June, up from 1.9% as reported last month. Read more

Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Paul Simao

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/us-consumer-price-growth-expected-slow-due-lower-gasoline-costs-2022-08-10/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos