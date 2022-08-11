Monkey chickenpox warning: UK will run out of vaccine by reservation. Close 2,768 confirmed cases | Science | News





It is known that there are about 5,000 doses of the vaccine because supply problems are causing problems. According to some sources, the bullets can be exhausted in 10-20 days and no more shipments are expected until the end of September. Reservations for some areas are also known to have already closed due to warnings.

According to an internal NHS letter, 100,000 units are expected to ship in September.

However, Claire Dewsnap, president of the British Sexual Health and HIV Association, warns that no new doses will be available for about three to four weeks.

She told the Financial Times:

It comes amid 2,768 confirmed cases in the UK.

In the document, the head of the health department urged health authorities to formulate an “urgent” plan to cover the period through the end of September due to “rapid supply constraints and the urgency to reach those most at risk.”

“It’s clearly a very difficult and very sensitive job, and it’s not the position we want to be,” he added.

Yesterday’s publication warned that there were only 8,300 vaccines left, but today Sky News reports that there are only 5,000 left.

An NHS spokesperson said: “The NHS has rapidly built up its ability to deliver monkey varicella vaccine to eligible people under UKHSA guidelines, and while supplies are currently severely limited, the NHS expects to receive more doses in the coming weeks. are doing,” he said.

Dr Mary Ramsay, Head of Clinical Programs at the UK Health and Security Agency, said: “The recent sudden global outbreak has significantly increased the demand for limited inventory worldwide.”

‘UKHSA moved early to procure over 150,000 doses of smallpox vaccine from global manufacturers to meet projected UK demand,’ she said.

“About 50,000 of these have been received to date and have been made available to the NHS for national distribution.

“The launch continues at a rapid pace, with vaccines being provided to individuals who are at higher risk of coming into contact with monkey pox to provide protection and help contain the current outbreak.

“Thousands of vaccines so far administered by the NHS among those at the highest risk of exposure will have a significant impact on the transmission of the virus.”

The ongoing viral disease outbreak was confirmed in May 2022, when cases were reported in a country where the virus is not endemic.

An initial population of cases was found in the UK, and the first infection was confirmed in a person with a travel link to Nigeria.

You are at risk of contracting the virus through close contact with an infected individual, including skin-to-skin contact that occurs during sexual intercourse.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), “the majority of cases reported so far have been confirmed through sexual health or other health care services in primary or secondary health care facilities, primarily involving men who have had sex with men, but are not exclusive” .

Symptoms include a rash, which at first looks like acne or blisters, and goes through several stages: healing, fever, chills, headache, and muscle aches.

This is a breaking story. More to follow.

