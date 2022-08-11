What is ‘Don’t Pay UK’ and what happens if you refuse to pay your soaring energy bills?





Protesters who plan to stop direct debit payments due to a ‘mass payment strike’ on October 1 are being warned of the consequences of being chased by debt collectors. Energy price caps are expected to increase by around 50% starting in October, meaning the average household without a fixed tariff could increase their bills per year from 1,971 to an estimated 3,315.

What is Don’t Pay UK’s plan? The campaign is threatening energy companies with the potential to stop paying their bills by millions of households in an attempt to pressure them to cut their bills to “just right.”

The group already has nearly 100,000 supporters.

What happens if I cancel direct debit?

The charity Citizen Advice UK has warned those who don’t pay will have “serious” consequences.

Energy Policy Director Gillian Cooper first said, “Cancelling direct debit may incur a fee. Check your supplier’s website to see what this is.”

Because direct debit is often the cheapest option, she adds, moving from direct debit to another payment method will cost you more.

Could you eventually go into debt or cut your energy supply?

“If you have arrears with your energy provider, you can take action, such as moving them to a prepaid meter or, in rare cases, disconnecting them,” Cooper explains.

However, the supplier must provide notice before taking these steps to give time to repay the debt.

Refusing to pay your bills can affect your credit rating: “It may make it more difficult to get a loan, credit card or mortgage loan in the future.” Rocio Concha from which? said.

How could a massive payment strike affect the energy industry?

“These measures could have detrimental consequences for energy companies and their supply chains,” said Hafez Abdo, associate professor of energy at the University of Nottingham’s Institute of Energy.

While acknowledging that non-payment will be a means of expressing anger over “unbearable” energy prices, Abdo said some companies could “could take a severe blow to their cash inflows, meaning they would not be able to repay their debts.” do,” he explained. and other operating expenses”.

“People could lose their jobs and businesses in the supply chain could go bankrupt,” he said.

In lieu of an upcoming 400 energy rate cut, Abdo has suggested that the government take a “more thoughtful” approach to avoid such a scenario.

