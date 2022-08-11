13-Year-Old Makes U.S. Women’s Amateur History By Sharing Stroke Play Medal





History was made Tuesday at the US Womens Amateur, and in more ways than one.

Not only did three players, Latanna Stone, Laney Frye and Alice Zhao, shoot 10 under in 36 holes in stroke play around Chambers Bay to set a new championship record, but one of those players, Zhao, became the youngest medalist/co-medalist of the event at 13 years and 6 months.

I just try to play my best, said Zhao, who shot 67-69 rounds on the par 73 layout, and going into match play, I really like match play, so I hope I could organize a few more good rounds.

Speaking of story, however, it’s not on Zhaos’ side. Since Amanda Blumenherst in 2008, the stroke play medalist/co-medalist has not won the title. In fact, since 2010, only two have made it past the round of 16 and none have reached the semi-finals.

Zhao is the second seed for match play, which begins on Wednesday. She will face Camryn Carreon in the 64th final.

Stone, the LSU senior who posted a course-best 65 on Tuesday, is the seed and draws the 64th seed, which will be determined Wednesday morning as Victoria Zheng, Julia Misemer and Anika Dy vied for the last spot. in match-play in this began as an 8-for-4 playoff before play was suspended for obscurity.

Other notables who qualified for match play included Rachel Heck, Amari Avery, Rachel Kuehn, Megha Ganne and reigning United States Amateur Champion Jensen Castle. Aliea Clark, 26, was the only mid-amateur to make the cut.

Last month’s US Girls’ Junior winner Yana Wilson was among those who missed the cut along with Emilia Migliaccio, Ellen Port and Meghan Schofill.

