NASA satellite imagery shows how Britain dried up





Britain’s green, pleasant lands turn to brown and yellow seas in impressive satellite imagery showing just how dry Britain’s arid conditions are.

A NASA Worldview photo on Wednesday shows the charred fields stretching across most of southern and central England to the northeast coast towards Scotland.

In weeks when the country is sizzling with heat of 40 degrees Celsius, parks, fields and farms still bear traces of their impact, with no rain and unrecovered grass.

Drag or swipe the circle below from left to right to see how the UK has changed depending on the weather this year from March to August.

March 26 this year (left) and the UK on August 10 this year (Image: Nasa Worldview)

The image from August of this year (top right) contrasts with the image from a year ago. Below is when it was cloudy, the temperature was mild and it rained heavily to keep the grass green.

A snapshot of the UK on 22 July 2021 (Photo: Nasa Worldview)

Firefighters have warned that the conditions are perfect for the blaze to spread, with the public urging the public to refrain from bonfires and barbecues to minimize risks amid an unprecedented large-scale grassland fire.

London Fire Chief Andy Roe said dry weather makes the meadows like boxes of flint and increases the chances of a fire.

Hose pipe bans have been put in place across England and Wales as natural water sources and reservoirs have dried up in the heat.

Dozens of rivers and waterways are facing exceptionally low water levels, and eight water companies have enacted statutory drought plans, according to the Environment Agency.

Environment Minister George Eustice held an emergency meeting with water bosses on Wednesday to discuss ways to conserve the dwindling reservoir’s water supply.

He said: All the water companies have reassured me that water supplies across the country are still resilient. Each company is following a pre-agreed drought plan, and I’ve urged them to take all necessary precautions to protect essential supplies as we enter the very dry autumn.

We are better prepared than ever for dry weather periods with systems that work well to manage water use, protect the environment and maintain water supplies for the public and critical sectors.

Going forward, we plan to actively monitor the situation together with the Environment Agency and other partners.

Read more in the news

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/heatwave-before-after-nasa-satellite-photos-uk-dried-out-1788875 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

