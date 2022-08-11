Serena Williams’ impending retirement prompts ‘unprecedented’ US Open ticket sales





Tennis legend Serena Williams announced her intention to retire after the US Open on Tuesday.

This caused the demand for tickets to the tournament to skyrocket.

USTA spokesman Chris Widmaier told the New York Post that the news prompted “unprecedented” ticket sales on Tuesday.

Serena Williams celebrates after winning her women’s singles semifinal against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine on day eleven of the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York. (Elsa/Getty Images)

“You talk about the Serena effect, it’s like a tsunami,” he said. “Since people heard the news, we sold, as early as 3 p.m. [Tuesday]13,000 tickets for the Open, including around 4,500 for opening night.”

Widmaier said selling 13,000 tickets in one day is “a spectacular day”.

Before Tuesday, tickets for the first night of the tournament – ​​August 29 – at Arthur Ashe Stadium were selling for as little as $35. Now the price of admission on Ticketmaster (verified resale only, as no standard tickets are available anymore) is $81.55 – and that’s just for buying a single ticket. To enter with someone else, you must pay at least 123 dollars.

Serena Williams trains on center court ahead of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Friday, June 24, 2022. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)

In fact, someone is currently bold enough to sell two tickets in section 317, row X, seats 13 and 14 for a whopping $7,000 each on Ticketmaster’s verified resale.

The demand is exorbitant, but Williams is not even guaranteed to play on this date. The tournament draw is revealed on the Thursday before the tournament, so we may update this article that night if the 23-time Grand Slam winner is found to be playing that night.

Serena Williams holds the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in the championship match of the 2012 US Open tennis tournament in New York. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

The women’s final will take place on September 10.

