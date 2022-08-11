UK Recession Warning: How Britain’s Crisis Compares to the World | UK | News





On 4 August, the Bank of England (BoE) announced that it would raise interest rates to 1.75% to encourage British people to save more and spend less as borrowing costs rise. This is the UK’s highest rate hike in nearly 30 years, from 0.5% to 1.75%. Bank President Andrew Bailey told the BBC he expressed sympathy for families struggling with the cost of living, but said the alternative to raising rates was “much worse.”

The economy is now expected to contract in the last three months of the year and will continue to contract until the end of next year, with the UK overwhelmingly likely to fall into recession.

The US National Institute of Economic and Social Research predicts that this will happen in the UK in the third quarter of this year, which ends on September 30.

However, the BoE expects a recession to hit the UK in the last quarter of the year. The main cause of high inflation is the aftermath of the Ukrainian war.

So how are the economies of other countries around the world affected? And is the UK alone at risk of falling into a recession? Express.co.uk looks at the global picture.

Like the BoE, other central banks around the world are also hoping to curb inflation by raising interest rates.

In the US, as in the UK, a recession is expected in the last quarter of the year, from September to December, and will last until the last quarter of 2023.

The Fed, which is responsible for setting a target interest rate at which banks can borrow and lend money, also raised rates in July to 2.25% from 1.5%, higher than the UK by 0.75%.

It is expected to reach 3.75% by February next year.

Brokerage firm Nomura predicts that Australia will also fall into recession over the next 12 months.

Like the US, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has raised interest rates from 0.50% to 1.85% for the fourth year in a row.

The Royal Bank of Canada also predicted that Canada would fall into a recession but not until next year.

Last month, the key interest rate was raised from 1.5% to 2.5%, the largest increase in 24 years.

However, inflation is expected to be around 8% in the next few months, while the UK is expected to reach 13.3% in October.

Other countries in Europe, Japan and South Korea are also expected to fall into recession, according to Nomura.

China is currently recovering from the recession due to a strict ‘COVID-19’ policy and potential further lockdowns.

However, there are predictions that it will face another economic downturn in the near future and further economic crisis due to tensions with Taiwan. China’s inflation rate fell sharply to 2.7% last month.

The last recession to hit the UK and more than 50 other countries around the world was in 2008, known as the “Great Depression”.

This was the sharpest decline the UK has seen since the Great Depression (or “slump”), which affected British life since 1929 after World War I.

Similar to the BoE’s prediction of the next recession, the Great Depression of 2008 lasted five quarters.

Companies like Woolworths went bankrupt and unemployment rose 13%.

According to the National Statistical Office, the economy shrank by more than 6 percent and it took five years for it to return to its pre-recession size.

