US accuses Iranian military agent of plotting to assassinate John Bolton





National Security Advisor John Bolton answers questions from reporters as he announces the United States will withdraw from a treaty with Iran during a press conference in the White House briefing room in Washington, October 3, 2018.

Jonathan Ernest | Reuters

WASHINGTON The Justice Department on Wednesday charged a member of Iran’s military with plotting to assassinate former President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton.

Shahram Poursafi, 45, of Tehran, Iran, attempted to stage Bolton’s murder in retaliation for the January 2020 US airstrike that killed Iran’s commander-in-chief, General Qasem Soleimani, according to reports. court documents.

Soleimani, who led an elite special forces unit of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, had been a key figure in Iranian and Middle Eastern politics and his death had heightened already high tensions between Iran and the states. States and sparked fears of reprisals from Iranian forces.

Bolton, who served as Trump’s third national security adviser for 17 months before stepping down, was the main architect of the administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran. Bolton favored escalating economic sanctions and threats of retaliation for Iran’s malign behavior.

National Security Advisor John Bolton, right, attends a meeting with President Donald Trump and President of Chile Sebastian Piera in the Oval Office of the White House September 28, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Olivier Contreras | The Washington Post | Getty Images

Poursafi, a member of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and working on behalf of the group, attempted to pay individuals in the United States in October 2021 a $300,000 reward for carrying out the plot in Washington, DC or the Maryland.

Poursafi told a person in contact about the job that it didn’t matter how the murder was committed, but that he would need video confirmation of Bolton’s death. He repeatedly asked the person when the murder would be committed and informed her that it had to be done quickly.

Poursafi, also known as Mehdi Rezayi, was charged with using interstate commercial facilities to commit murder for hire and with providing and attempting to provide material support to a transnational murder conspiracy.

Zoom in IconArrows pointing outwards

If convicted, Poursafi faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for using interstate commercial facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire. Additionally, he faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for providing and attempting to provide material support to a transnational murder plot.

Poursafi is still at large abroad.

In a statement following the indictment, Bolton thanked the Justice Department, the FBI and the Secret Service.

“While not much can be said publicly at this time, one point is indisputable: Iran’s leaders are liars, terrorists and enemies of the United States,” Bolton said in a statement. “Their radical, anti-American goals are unchanged; their commitments are worthless and their global threat is growing,” he added.

President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, criticized the assassination plot in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

“We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: The Biden administration will not back down from protecting and defending all Americans against threats of violence and terrorism,” Sullivan wrote in the statement.

“If Iran attacks any of our citizens, including those who continue to serve the United States or those who served before, Iran will face serious consequences,” he said.

