Release Date, Spoilers, Cast, Trailer & Plot





*WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Euphoria Seasons 1 and 2*

Euphoria season 2 had a sweet and bitter ending earlier this year. And we haven’t been able to stop water work since then.

On February 28, 2022, fans of the show watched to see the finale of the eight-episode season.

Although the mourning process was difficult to say the least (sincerely, what could you do without Maddy’s weekly mood swings and expertly finished cat eyeliner?), HBO was kind enough to inform us of that season 3 ahead of time. The performance has been confirmed.

On February 4th, the Euphoria Instagram account shared a short clip on Instagram, announcing that season 2 of Jules, Maddy, Kat, Nate, Cassie and co will never end. The channel has a clip caption along with ‘#EUPHORIA Season 3 has been updated.

Francesca Orsi, HBO’s vice president of programs, added in an official statement:

‘We are honored to work with this talented and talented team, or we are very excited to continue our journey with them through season three.’

Here’s everything you need to know about Euphoria Season 3.

When will Euphoria Season 3 be released?

For starters, Euphoria airs on HBO in the US and Now and Sky Atlantic in the UK, so you’ll want to keep hearing updates about the show’s release date on their viewing platforms.

Second, it’s worth keeping in mind that Covid-19 has delayed the release of Season 2 of Euphoria. So, if things go well this year, we expect season 3 to arrive as early as 2023.

According to HBO, Euphoria is the second most viewed show on the channel since 2004, after Game of Thrones. As of February 28, Episode 1 of Euphoria Season 2 has reached 19 million viewers in the United States, with an average of 16.3 million viewers watching episodes of the second series.

Kevin Wintergetty Images

Also, according to Variety, Euphoria is now the most tweeted show in the United States in a decade with 34 million tweets.

In 2021, Zendaya won Best Actress for her role in the drama series ‘Euphoria’ at the 72nd Annual Emmy Awards, which received the best response possible to date.

Who makes up the Euphoria season 3 cast?

In addition to starring alongside Euphoria regulars such as Hunter Schafer (Jules), Jacob Elordi (Nate), Alexa Demie (Maddy) and Barbie Ferreira (Kat), Zendaya is expected to resume her role as Rue Bennett. , Algee Smith (Chris), Sydney Sweeney (Kathie), Maude Apatow (Lexi), Dominic Fike (Elliot).

Sweeney has been open about the fact that he thought his character would be killed in season two.

‘ I thought. [series creator Sam Levinson] It was killing me,’ she told Entertainment Weekly. ‘I thought I would kill you.’

She recalls a car scene in season 2 in which her character sticks her torso out of a car window while on a high-speed trip with Nate, adding that ‘the only thing hanging out of the window was actually me hanging out’. ‘It was just a coincidence, and it was very fleeting,’ she said. But as she read, she thought Cassie was being killed. And I was really shy. But it turned into a strangely sensual and dangerous connection between these two characters. And that’s what it became.’

Regarding what fans will see in her character in season 3, Sweeney said she wants to explore Cassie’s dark side.

Sweeney had previously told Variety that ‘in a scene with Nate, there was a bit of Cassie I had to play with when Cassie started saying that she was crazyer than Maddy.’ ‘She was a little more evil, darker and more serious, and she wasn’t that enthusiastic. I want to play with more of that continuity within myself.’

Ferreira recently commented on rumors of tensions between her and Levinson on the set of the show. According to the Daily Beast, the couple claimed to be ‘head-to-head’, and the cut-out February 2022 cover story featured Ferreira and Levinson’s ‘arguing’.

However, according to the actor, the rumors in question were exaggerated. ‘The interesting thing about this season is that there are so many people to keep an eye on, even the news cycle, with interest,’ she told Insider. ‘I’ve seen so many different things, many of which are not true, and some of them are like ordinary little things.

‘Sometimes things take their own lives and have no roots in the truth, but that’s okay because I know it just comes from passion and curiosity and all that good stuff. And I signed up for it. So, I will take it. I will take the good and the bad.’

Elordi also recently told Variety: [take] take care of us that’s my family When I work long hours, Sam works twice as much and Zendaya works three times as much. We are all together.’

HBO also issued its own statement defending Levinson’s set. Production fully complied with all safety guidelines and guild protocols. It’s not uncommon for drama series to have complex shoots, and the COVID protocol adds an extra layer. We maintain open communication lines with all guilds, including SAG-AFTRA. No official questions have been raised.’

Fraser HarrisonGetty Images

Zendaya’s role in the show was questioned because there were rumors that her character might be killed at the end of season 2, but HBO’s Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys told TVLine that the Emmy Award winner ‘Season 3 – Imagine hard to do [the] A show without her’. We could no longer agree.

Although Zendaya’s boyfriend Tom Holland has made a cameo in season 2 (check here for details) and has expressed his desire to appear in the series, it’s still unknown whether the Spider-Man star will actually take on a role in the upcoming series.

According to Buzzfeed News, the actor hung out on set while filming season two, and Zendaya previously told Entertainment Tonight that his cameo was discussed.

Emmy-nominated actor Colman Domingo, who played Ali on the show, recently revealed to Out what he’d like to see in his character in season three.

‘I don’t know what he’ll do, but Sam [Levinson] Domingo has some really great ideas for Season 3 of Out. He said, ‘I think Sam is someone I know. Once you know what the show is, he’ll pull the rug out from under you. So I know it’s something he cares about. So we’ll see what happens.

‘I personally hope to see more of Ali outside of Euphoria, outside the Rue story and everything else. I want to see how he works. How is his working life? How is his dating life to get the full sense of this man? What is his background? I know Sam sometimes gives back stories like little gems. So I’m waiting for Ali. I think that’s pretty much it.’

What will happen in Euphoria Season 3?

After the soul-shattering Season 2 finale, we left with a lot of questions. In case you need a recap: Nate called his father, Cal, the police and said he had a USB disk with all the footage of his father’s sexual intercourse. Cassie and Maddy had a big fight while Lexi was having fun at school. Their friendship is restored, and Rue appears to have forgiven Jules for telling her mother about her drug addiction. Anyone can guess how this will play out in Season 3 (Cassie certainly won’t keep up with Lexi’s play), but one thing we’d like to learn is whether Nate’s brother (appearing in the series’ Family Portraits) or not. . It finally shows up.

Likewise, we wonder if we can figure out what happened to Cal and Derek’s relationship with his friend/love interest. That said, if Cal returns for season 3…

Of course, the biggest question mark is whether Fez (Angus Cloud), who was shot by an ashtray at the end of season 2, will survive and come back with season 3. Fans of the show will remember his sudden death at the end of season two after Ashtray shot a police officer as Fez tried to take responsibility for his crimes.

Is there a trailer for Euphoria season 3?

No, and don’t expect to see one for quite some time. With season 3 released in early 2023, it looks like we won’t see a trailer until late 2022 or early 2023.

But if you need an euphoria fix, watch the Ask Me Everything video with Sydney Sweeney at the top of this article. you’re welcome!

How many times has Euphoria season 2 been nominated for an award?

Zendaya has been nominated for four Emmys for this series. That’s a quarter of the show’s total of 16. The actress won the award for ‘Best Lead Actor’ in a drama series (for the same series in 2020) and for songs such as ‘I’m Tired’ and ‘Elliot’s Song’ and her work as Executive Producer.

‘It’s totally crazy,’ the actress told Vanity Fair after learning of her nomination. ‘The show obviously means a lot to me and to everyone who makes it. People have given absolute hearts and souls to this work, and I am very fortunate to be able to share this with all of them. I’ve already talked to a lot of people on FaceTime and I have more texts to send. But I am very proud of our team and the work we do together. I am very proud.’

Sydney Sweeney, Colman Domingo and Martha Kelly were also nominated for their work.

“I’m pretty sure everyone’s being bombarded right now,” Zendaya said of her cast nominations. But it’s just an amazing and beautiful performance.’

We will continue to update this article as more information comes in.

Euphoria can be found on HBO in the US and NOW and Sky Atlantic in the UK.

