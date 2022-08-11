US accuses Iranian agent of conspiring to kill John Bolton | Crime News





US authorities have accused a suspected member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of plotting to assassinate former US national security adviser John Bolton, likely in retaliation for the 2020 killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani .

The US Department of Justice revealed charges against Shahram Poursafi of Tehran on Wednesday, accusing him of offering an unidentified US-based individual $300,000 to carry out the murder in Washington, D.C. or the neighboring Maryland.

Bolton, a foreign policy hawk and a vocal proponent of regime change in Iran, served as national security adviser under former President Donald Trump but quit his post before a US drone attack killed him Soleimani in Baghdad in January 2020.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, through the defendant, attempted to hatch a shameless plot to assassinate a former US official on US soil in retaliation for US actions, attorney Matthew Graves said. American in Washington, in a press release.

Iran and other hostile governments must understand that the US Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners will do everything in their power to thwart their violent plots and bring those responsible to justice.

Tehran dismissed the US accusations as ridiculous and baseless later Wednesday.

Iran strongly warns against any action against Iranian citizens under the pretext of these ridiculous and baseless accusations, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said, as reported by the news agency Reuters.

According to the Ministry of Justice, the Iranian agent had additional work, for which he would pay 1 million dollars. He did not provide details on what the job was or who he might have targeted.

Glenn Carle, a former CIA intelligence officer, told Al Jazeera that any response to the Soleimanis murder should have targeted those of a rank reasonably commensurate with the general to get someone hostile to Iran to make a statement without actually target the president.

The Justice Department said Poursafi remains at large abroad, so it is unlikely he will stand trial on the two charges he faces, including providing and attempting to provide a material support for a transnational murder conspiracy, punishable by up to 15 years in prison. jail.

Serious consequences

Meanwhile, the White House has warned Tehran of serious consequences if it targets Americans.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: The Biden administration will not back down from protecting and defending all Americans against threats of violence and terrorism, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

If Iran attacks any of our citizens, including those who continue to serve the United States or those who previously served, Iran will face serious consequences.

Wednesday’s accusations come as Washington and Tehran seek to revive the 2015 nuclear deal that saw Iran slash its nuclear program in return for lifting sanctions on its economy.

Trump canceled the deal in 2018 and began imposing sanctions on various Iranian industries and individuals. In response, Tehran has advanced its nuclear program well beyond the limits set by the 2015 pact.

Indirect talks between Tehran and US President Joe Biden’s administration resumed briefly in Vienna last week, with the European Union proposing final text to restore the deal.

I would like to thank the Ministry of Justice for initiating the criminal proceedings unsealed today; the FBI for its diligence in uncovering and tracking the Iranian regimes’ criminal threat to American citizens; and the secret services to provide protection against Tehran’s efforts. pic.twitter.com/QDjkX6gUWM

John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) August 10, 2022

On Wednesday, Bolton thanked law enforcement for foiling the alleged plot and denounced the US administration’s current efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear pact.

Iran’s nuclear weapons and terrorist activities are two sides of the same coin. No responsible US government should think otherwise, Bolton said in a statement.

America’s re-entry into the failed 2015 Iran nuclear deal would be an unprecedented self-inflicted wound to ourselves and our closest allies in the Middle East. I remain determined to ensure that this does not happen.

Bolton returned to headlines last month when he bragged in a TV interview that he had helped plan coups overseas.

Biden and his top aides have defended the nuclear deal against concerns that it does not address Tehran’s ballistic missile program or regional activities by arguing that a nuclear-armed Iran would be far more dangerous.

Iran denies researching nuclear weapons and accuses the United States of militarizing the Middle East by selling and supplying billions of dollars worth of weapons to Israel and Arab Gulf states.

