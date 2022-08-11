One dose of polio vaccine for all children aged 1-9 in London





After the discovery of type 2 vaccine-derived polio virus in sewers in north and eastern London, the Joint Commission on Vaccines and Immunization (JCVI) said an additional dose of targeted inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) should be provided to all children under 2 years of age. advised. 1 and 9 in all London boroughs.

This ensures a high level of protection from paralysis and helps to reduce the further spread of the virus.

Nationally, the overall risk of polio paralytic is considered low because most people are protected from polio by vaccination.

Many countries around the world provide booster doses of the polio-containing vaccine as part of the childhood immunization schedule. The NHS in London will contact parents when their child comes forward for polio vaccination, and parents should accept the offer as soon as possible.

Programs begin in affected areas where the polio virus is detected and immunization rates are low. As a result, we plan to quickly distribute it to all boroughs.

This booster dose will be added to the NHS Child Immunization Chase Campaign across London. It is important that all children between the ages of 1 and 9 get this vaccine to further enhance protection against the polio virus, even if they have the latest immunizations.

Following the discovery of poliovirus type 2 (PV2) collected at the Beckton sewage treatment plant earlier this year, further upstream sampling conducted by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Medicals and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), now at least now in parts of the following boroughs: Positive samples of polio virus present in:

Barnet Brent Camden Enfield Hackney Haringey Islington Waltham Forest

Sampling also detected the virus at low concentrations and frequencies in the south (just below the River Thames) and in the area adjacent to the Beckton catchment area east of Beckton. However, it is not clear whether the virus has settled in these areas or because people from infected areas have visited nearby areas.

The levels of poliovirus detected and the high genetic diversity of the PV2 isolates suggest that there is some level of virus transmission in this borough that can extend to neighboring areas. This suggests that the transmission has gone beyond the tight network of a small number of individuals.

A total of 116 PV2 isolates were identified in 19 sewage samples collected in London between February 8 and July 5 of this year, but most are vaccine-like viruses and only a few have mutations sufficient to classify them as vaccine-derived poliovirus (VDPV2). You have.

VDPV2 is a bigger problem because it behaves like a naturally occurring wild polio and can rarely cause paralysis in unvaccinated people.

The UKHSA, along with the World Health Organization, is working closely with health agencies in New York and Israel to investigate the link between the polio virus found in London and recent polio outbreaks in these two countries.

UKHSA consultant epidemiologist Dr Vanessa Saliba said:

No cases of polio have been reported and the risk is low for the majority of the fully vaccinated population. However, we do know that London, where the polio virus is transmitted, has the lowest vaccination rates. This is why the virus is spreading in these communities and putting people who are not fully vaccinated at greater risk.

Polio is a serious infection that can cause paralysis, but nationally the overall risk is considered low because most people are protected by vaccination. The last polio outbreak in the UK was in 1984, but just a few decades before we introduced our polio vaccine program, about 8,000 people were paralyzed each year.

It is important for parents to ensure that their children are fully vaccinated with age-appropriate vaccines. As per JCVI’s recommendations, all children aged 1 to 9 in London should get the polio vaccine now, whether as a booster dose or to catch up with routine immunizations. It ensures a high level of protection against paralysis. This may also help prevent the virus from spreading further.

Jane Clegg, chief nurse at NHS London, said:

Although the majority of Londoners are protected from polio, the NHS will soon contact parents of eligible children aged 1 to 9 to provide additional doses to ensure maximum protection from the virus.

We are already contacting parents and guardians of children who do not have up-to-date information on routine immunizations, and can now schedule follow-up appointments for GP surgeries. If you are unsure of your child’s immunization status, check out the Red book.

UKHSA, working with MHRA, has already stepped up sewage monitoring to assess the extent of the virus’s spread and is currently sampling eight locations across London.

An additional 15 sites in London will begin sewage sampling in mid-August, and 10 to 15 sites will be set up nationwide to see if the polio virus is spreading outside London.

