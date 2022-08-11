UK energy group under pressure to use windfall profits for green investments





UK power companies will face pressure from ministers to invest huge profits in new green energy projects instead of paying their shareholders a windfall.

Some people have benefited enormously from skyrocketing electricity prices, driven by soaring gas costs, even if the electricity they generate comes from renewable or nuclear energy.

Prime Minister Nadhim Zahawi will continue the possibility of imposing a new windfall tax on generators if they don’t invest their profits in renewable energy initiatives on Thursday.

An ally from Zahawi said this is one of the options. The prime minister has directed officials to draw up a list of policy alternatives for anyone who becomes Conservative leader on 5 September and thus Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Prime Minister and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng will meet with generators including Centrica, Drax and RWE to discuss the energy crisis, including the surge in household costs.

The meeting comes after warning consumers of a bleak winter, with annual gas and electricity rates expected to reach 4,420 by spring, more than triple the levels at the beginning of this year.

The government announced aid of around $15 billion, including 400 one-time homes per household, but those measures were unveiled when claims by October were expected to reach around 2,800, well below current projections.

There is growing pressure for further action to help households as soaring energy costs threaten to plunge the wider economy into recession.

An industry insider briefed about the planned meeting said the government is completely stepping back.

There are degrees of panic. They see everything and everything is on the table.

No decision will be made until either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak are elected as representatives by Conservative party members next month, sparking accusations that the government is plunged into a crisis.

Leader Truss rejected the idea of ​​a further windfall for energy companies last month, saying this would send the world the wrong message.

Expected to be prime minister in the Truss government, Kwarteng is also an opponent of windfall taxes. He argues that this is deterring investment.

Former Prime Minister Sunak proposed a windfall tax of $3-4 billion on generators, along with $5 billion on North Sea oil and gas producers.

However, the Treasury has stopped working on the idea due to technical problems in introducing the new levy. The Sunak ally declined to comment on whether he still favors more windfalls in the sector.

Instead, Kwarteng has focused on reforming the energy market so that electricity prices more accurately reflect production costs.

But these legislative reforms won’t take effect before winter comes, increasing the likelihood that electricity companies will make huge profits in times of skyrocketing energy prices.

So, the minister will ask the generators to discuss their investment plans and what they can do to help consumers, the expected profits and how to distribute them to shareholders.

A government spokesperson said: “The government continues to evaluate the tremendous benefits and appropriate and appropriate measures in certain parts of the power generation sector.”

The talks plan to explore the impact of green levy and VAT cuts on existing bills and increase warm home discounts. The government is also likely to look into energy company plans this winter if many customers don’t pay their bills.

Companies with significant generating capacity, such as France EDF, which owns the rest of the UK’s nuclear power plants, have generated stronger-than-expected returns without significant increases in generating costs.

The French government, which already owns 84% ​​of the company, is in the process of fully nationalizing EDF and has asked the company to keep the French electricity rate increase at 4% this year.

British Gas’s owner, Centrica, has benefitted from a larger 20% stake in the UK’s nuclear fleet, in part.

