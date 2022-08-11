Pharmacists warn drug shortages are putting patients at risk | UK News





A shortage of some medicines is putting patients at risk, pharmacists have warned.

A Pharmaceutical Journal survey of 1,562 UK pharmacists found that more than half (54%) felt that in the past 6 months, patients were at risk due to shortages.

Many patients have had difficulty accessing some medications in recent months and sometimes have to visit multiple pharmacies to get a prescription or go back to their general practitioner to get an alternative.

The problem came to the fore earlier this year when a shortage of hormone replacement therapy drugs led to protests.

Since last June, the government has issued the ‘drug supply notice’ several times emphasizing the shortage.

Some of them are: painkillers used in childbirth; mouth ulcer treatment; migraine treatment; antihistamines; drugs used by patients with prostate cancer and endometriosis; antipsychotic drugs used in patients with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia; Inhaler type and specific brand of insulin.

The Pharmaceutical Journal also reported on August 3 that ministers urged hospitals to “keep stock” of anticoagulants used to treat stroke.

Some pharmacists have expressed concern about switching patients from certain medications to alternative medications.

How to alleviate the shortage

Community pharmacists told the Pharmaceutical Journal this month that a shortage of the osteoporosis drug alendronic acid contributed to medication errors when prescribing alternatives.

The journal reports that discussions have begun with pharmacy leaders and governments about how to alleviate the shortage.

Explainer: Why is there a lack of HRT?

A pharmacist at a children’s hospital in the UK said patients were at risk because of a diversified supply of nutritional products.

“We had to distribute it and this could potentially put patients at risk of vitamin deficiency,” she said.

Another hospital pharmacist raised concerns that the drug might not be available when the patient died.

They told the journal: “There was no alternative for a patient who had to deal with additional symptoms in the last days of his life due to the lack of available treatment.”

patient safety

Mike Dent, Director of Pharmacy Funding for the Pharmaceutical Services Negotiating Committee, told the Journal:

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said: “We take patient safety very seriously and regularly share information about drug supply issues directly with the NHS to reduce the risk of shortages affecting patients. You can plan alternative medications.

“We have well-established procedures in place to work closely with industry, the NHS and other agencies to address drug shortages, prevent shortages and address issues as quickly as possible.”

