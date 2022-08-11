New twist in US-Russian prisoner swapsExBulletin





American pilot Francis Gary Powers (far right) during his trial in 1960 in Moscow. Powers was shot down while piloting a U-2 spy plane over the Soviet Union. He was imprisoned for nearly two years before being released in an exchange for a Soviet spy imprisoned in the United States. AP .

toggle AP legend

PA

In a dark exhibit hall of the International Spy Museum, Executive Director Chris Costa recounts the most spectacular prisoner exchange between the United States and the Soviet Union.

By 1960, the United States had limited human intelligence on the ground inside the Soviet Union and desperately wanted more information about its military capabilities.

“So we had spies on planes that could take pictures of the Soviet Union,” Costa said.

One such pilot was Francis Gary Powers, who worked for the CIA and was flying a U-2 spy plane 70,000 feet above the Soviet Union when it was shot down.

The Americans did not believe the Soviets could shoot down an aircraft at this altitude, nor did they expect any pilot to survive such an emergency.

They were wrong on both counts, and the result was dramatic at the height of the Cold War.

A proposal to free two Americans

Now the US and Russia are trying to engineer a prisoner swap involving US basketball star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan, reportedly in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout notorious who is serving a 25-year sentence in Illinois.

While Washington and Moscow struck deals for decades, they usually involved trading spies for spies. The new twist is that an increasing number of private citizens find themselves entangled in foreign legal systems.

“During the Cold War, it was very well understood on both sides. It was a bit of a gentleman’s game,” Costa said. Prior to directing the Spy Museum, he worked at the White House, where he handled cases of Americans detained or taken hostage abroad.

Brittney Griner holds a photo of her Russian basketball team as she stands inside a defendant’s cage ahead of a court hearing in Khimki, near Moscow, on Thursday. Evgenia Novozhenina/AFP via Getty Images .

Toggle legend Evgenia Novozhenina/AFP via Getty Images

Evgenia Novozhenina/AFP via Getty Images

“What we see playing out now is really more hostage diplomacy,” Costa said. He describes Griner as a “pawn in an international game. She pleaded guilty (to a drug charge) and yet she is being held for political reasons.”

The old rules

That’s not to say it was easy to broker a deal during the Cold War, but the dynamics were different.

“When my father was shot down, there was all kinds of false information, false news being published about how he was captured,” said Francis Gary Powers Jr., the pilot’s son.

He refers to the US government and media, which had no idea how Powers’ plane was shot down in the first place, or how the case was to be presented publicly.

“They were thinking sabotage. They were thinking pilot error or flame out. They were thinking a UFO encounter,” Powers said with a chuckle.

Three years before Powers’ capture, the United States convicted a Soviet spy, Rudolph Abel. He had posed as a photographer in Brooklyn, but was secretly transmitting coded messages stuffed into hollow coins.

The American and Soviet governments each feared that their own spy would reveal secrets while being interrogated by the adversary.

“Our governments wanted them back, to be debriefed, to find out what happened. How did you get caught? Do the Soviets have the missile technology to shoot down the U-2?” said Powers, founder of the Cold War Museum outside Washington.

Meanwhile, the Soviets “wanted to debrief Rudolf Abel as to how he got caught so they could improve their intelligence systems in the future.”

Director Steven Spielberg turned the story into a movie in 2015, titled “Bridge of Spies.”

Tom Hanks plays the American lawyer at the center of the negotiations. He argues that the convicted Soviet spy should not be put to death, because if an American is captured, “we might want to have someone to trade.”

This American turned out to be Francis Gary Powers. Still, Powers would be detained for almost two years.

Already difficult negotiations were further complicated by US insistence that a second US detainee be released. It was Frederic Pryor, a graduate student detained in communist East Germany on suspicion of espionage.

A deal was eventually reached, freeing the two Americans and the Soviet spy.

Powers died in 1977 in a helicopter crash in California. In 2017, Powers Jr. traveled to central Russia to visit the site where his father parachuted in. There he met a number of locals who still remembered the day an American pilot fell from the sky more than half a century earlier.

A series of exchanges

During these years, multiple prisoner exchanges between the United States and Russia were elaborated, most involving real or suspected spies.

The most significant case of this type took place in 2010, when the United States exchanged 10 Russian spies captured in the United States for the freedom of four Russians who had been arrested in their country of origin, accused of espionage for the West.

Today, the Biden administration describes the two imprisoned Americans as “wrongfully detained.” The United States has publicly said it wants to strike a deal, but Russian leader Vladimir Putin seems certain to lead a tough negotiation.

“It’s not easy to deal with him,” said Oleg Kalugin, a former Russian spy who was Putin’s boss in the 1980s, when Putin was a young intelligence officer.

“Putin is sly, clever, and he manipulates people and circumstances if he can,” said Kalugin, who is 88. After decades in the Soviet intelligence agency, the KGB, he became a critic of the Soviet Union in his final days and eventually moved on. in the USA

He says he wasn’t very impressed with Putin when he was his boss. Now they really don’t care about each other.

“He called me a traitor. I called him a war criminal,” Kalugin said.

US-Russian relations continue to deteriorate due to the war in Ukraine and a host of other issues.

But there is still a broad consensus on the need to keep the lines of communication open to deal with issues such as prisoner swaps or potential military confrontations.

“Throughout the Cold War there was a communication mechanism,” Costa said. “There can be unintended consequences of bringing US military forces closer to Russian military forces, so it’s absolutely crucial that those channels of communication remain open.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/08/11/1116714097/the-cold-war-to-brittney-griner-a-new-twist-in-u-s-russia-prisoner-swaps The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos