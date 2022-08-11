UK minister questions the sustainability of Drax biomass fuel.





The UK business minister has acknowledged that it is unsustainable and meaningless for power company Drax to import US wood pellets to be burned for energy.

Kwasi Kwarteng also told lawmakers that the government has not fully investigated the sustainability of burning wood pellets, a type of biomass. He said the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy discussed biomass with industry, but we didn’t actually question the premise of the pellet’s sustainability.

The government has spent millions of dollars subsidizing pellet incineration at its Draxs Yorkshire facility over the past decade, and fuel stands out in the UK’s net zero strategy.

Kwarteng spoke this week at a meeting with a group of backbench lawmakers within the party who raised concerns about the sustainability of wood pellets that Drax describes as being renewable.

there is no sense in getting [wood pellets] In Louisiana…it’s not sustainable, Kwarteng said. Shipping pellets from Louisiana, one of the Draxs sourcing locations in the US, is costly financially and environmentally…[it] He added that it made no sense to me at all.

Drax is gradually converting coal-fired power plants to biomass power and is working to reinvent itself as a green energy company. The company, which imports about 80% of the wood pellets used by its factories from North America, will receive about $832 million in 2020 and about $790 million in government subsidies in 2019, according to an analysis by think tank Ember. received as

This support is due to expire in 2027, but the company is seeking new grants for biomass development combined with carbon capture and storage technology known as Beccs.

Drax argues that the pellets are sourced responsibly and that emissions from combustion are offset by the growth of new carbon-absorbing trees.

However, numerous environmental groups and scientists have questioned these claims. They argue that trees take a long time to absorb carbon, importing pellets is emission intensive, and large-scale timber harvesting threatens ecosystems.

David Joff of the Climate Change Commission, which advises the government in January, said there are significant challenges in ensuring the sustainability of biomass grown outside the UK. He added that imported biomass is not something the UK has to rely on on a large scale. However, the Commission has stressed that the UK will need some biomass energy to reach its goal of zero carbon by 2050.

Kwarteng’s allies have confirmed that Drax has raised concerns about using pellets imported from the United States. But colleagues said he continues to be a strong supporter of the company and the biomass sector, which they say is an important baseload supplier to the UK’s power network.

Protest against biomass in Drax in 2019. Drax said the pellets are sourced responsibly and that emissions from combustion are offset by the growth of new carbon-absorbing trees. Peter Marshall/Alamy

Without Drax, the UK would have to import more electricity from Europe at a time when the continent is in serious trouble, government officials said.

In a meeting with lawmakers, Kwarteng admitted that biomass did not develop as rapidly as other renewable fuels such as offshore wind and hydrogen.

I can see the point where I just draw a line and say [biomass] Not working doesn’t help reduce carbon emissions and should be stopped, he said. What I’m saying is that we haven’t gotten to that point yet.

The government’s net zero strategy projects that the use of Beccs will account for two-thirds of the so-called negative emissions or technologies that remove carbon from the UK’s atmosphere by 2050.

Committed 1 billion to the development of the carbon capture sector, including 30 million to support sustainable domestic biomass production. The business unit also said it will develop markets and incentives to support investments in emissions removal technologies, including Beccs.

A government spokesperson has always made it clear that business ministers have always made it clear that biomass plays a key role in strengthening the UK’s energy security. The UK government only supports biomass that meets our stringent sustainability standards and will soon be announcing our biomass strategy detailing our position on future use.

A Drax spokesperson said the company has one of the least carbon intensive generators in Europe and that our sustainable biomass is critical to UK energy security and provides reliable renewable electricity enough to power 4 million homes. said.

climate capital

Where climate change meets business, markets and politics. Take a look at our FT coverage here.

Curious about FT’s commitment to environmental sustainability? Learn more about science-based goals here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/3b18291e-9449-45fd-9517-8edb8433fbfe The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos