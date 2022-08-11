China Overtakes US in Scientific Research Output | China





China has overtaken the United States as the world leader in both scientific research output and high-impact studies, according to a report released by Japan’s Ministry of Science and Technology.

The report, which was released by Japan’s National Institute of Science and Technology Policy (NISTP) on Tuesday, found that China now publishes the most scientific research papers each year, followed by the United States and of Germany.

The figures were based on annual averages between 2018 and 2020 and drawn from data compiled by analytics firm Clarivate.

The Japanese NISTP report also found that Chinese research accounted for 27.2% of the world’s top 1% most cited papers. The number of citations a research paper receives is a commonly used metric in academia. The more a study is cited in subsequent articles by other researchers, the greater its citation impact.

The US accounted for 24.9% of the top 1% of research studies, while UK research took third place with 5.5%.

China published an annual average of 407,181 scientific articles, surpassing the 293,434 U.S. journal articles and accounting for 23.4 percent of global research output, according to the report.

China accounted for a high proportion of research in materials science, chemistry, engineering and mathematics, while American researchers were more prolific in research in clinical medicine, basic life sciences and physics.

The report was released the day US President Joe Biden signed the Chips and Science Act, a law that would authorize $200 billion in research funding over 10 years to make US scientific research more competitive with China.

The Chinese Embassy in the United States said last month that China was firmly opposed to the bill which it said was enshrined in [a] cold war and zero-sum game mentality.

The high-impact finding is in line with research published earlier this year, which found that China overtook the United States in 2019 in the top 1% measure and overtook the European Union in 2015.

Papers that receive more citations than 99% of research are work considered to belong to the class of Nobel laureates, at the forefront of science, said the study’s co-author, the Dr Caroline Wagner. The United States has tended to rate China’s work as substandard. That seems to have changed.

The United States still spends more on research and development in the corporate and academic sectors than any other country, according to the report. China has the largest number of researchers in the corporate and academic sectors among major countries. In the business sector, the United States and China are tied, and both are growing rapidly.

China is one of the best countries in the world in terms of the quantity and quality of scientific papers, Shinichi Kuroki of the Japan Science and Technology Agency told Nikkei Asia. In order to become the true world leader, it will have to continue to produce internationally recognized research, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/aug/11/china-overtakes-the-us-in-scientific-research-output The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos