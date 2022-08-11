Why thinking hard makes us tired





Mental fatigue can lead to changes in brain physiology that cause feelings of fatigue.Credit: Getty

It’s not just in your head: The desire to curl up on the couch after a day of working on the computer could be a physiological response to a mentally demanding job, according to a study that links mental fatigue and changes in brain metabolism.

The study, published Aug. 11 in Current Biology1, found that participants who spent more than six hours working on a tedious and mentally taxing task had higher levels of glutamate, an important signaling molecule in the brain. Too much glutamate can disrupt brain function, and a period of rest could allow the brain to reestablish proper regulation of the molecule, the authors note. At the end of their workday, these study participants were also more likely than those who performed easier tasks to opt for short-term, easily earned, and less valuable financial rewards than larger rewards. that occur after a longer wait or involve more effort.

The study is important in its efforts to establish a link between cognitive fatigue and neurometabolism, says behavioral neuroscientist Carmen Sandi of the Ecole polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne. But potentially more research in nonhuman animals will be needed to establish a causal link between feelings of exhaustion and metabolic changes in the brain, she adds. It’s great to start looking at that aspect, says Sandi. But for the moment it is an observation, which is a correlation.

tired brain

Previous research has demonstrated the effects of mental strain on physiological parameters such as heart rate variability and blood flow, but these tend to be subtle, says Martin Hagger, a health psychologist at the University. of California, Merced. It’s not like when you exercise skeletal muscle, he says. But it is noticeable.

Cognitive neuroscientist Antonius Wiehler of the Paris Brain Institute and his colleagues thought the effects of cognitive fatigue might be due to metabolic changes in the brain. The team recruited 40 participants and assigned 24 of them to a difficult task: for example, watching letters appear on a computer screen every 1.6 seconds and documenting when a letter matched a letter that was appeared three letters ago. The other 16 participants were asked to perform a similar but easier task. Both teams worked for just over six hours, with two ten-minute breaks.

While study participants concentrated on their work, Wiehler and his team used a technique called magnetic resonance spectroscopy to measure glutamate levels in a region of the brain called the lateral prefrontal cortex.

The prefrontal cortex is the seat of cognitive control, the part of the brain that allows people to suppress their impulses. If you get bitten by a bug, you want to scratch yourself, says Wiehler. If you stop this reflex, it would be cognitive control. It’s also the system humans rely on to choose tempting short-term rewards, like an unhealthy snack, over long-term gains.

The researchers found that participants who worked on the more difficult task accumulated more glutamate in this region of the brain at the end of the day than those who worked on the easier task. And, given that they had a choice between an immediate cash reward and a larger reward that would come months later, they were more likely to choose the smaller short-term reward than they were at the start. of the day.

Wiehler now hopes to use this system to learn more about how to recover from mental exhaustion. It would be great to know more about how glutamate levels are restored, he says. Is sleep useful? How long do breaks need to last to have a positive effect? Cognitive fatigue studies could also be key to understanding how workers respond to and recover from high-stakes mental work like air traffic control, in which even a brief loss of concentration can cost lives.

And now that a system has been established to measure metabolic changes in response to mental fatigue, Hagger hopes other researchers will try the approach. The means to detect this have so far not been sensitive enough, so this research paves the way for future researchers to explore cognitive fatigue, he says.

This research and especially animal studies, in which glutamate levels can be ly altered, could uncover the molecular mechanisms that cause the molecule to build up during hard mental work and how this affects brain activity, Sandi says. This is the tricky part.

