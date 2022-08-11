Extreme heat in most parts of the UK





A yellow heat wave warning issued by the Korea Meteorological Administration came into effect today.

The extreme heat warning is in effect until Sunday and applies to the southern half of England and parts of eastern Wales, highlighting the potential impacts these levels of heat could have on health, transport and infrastructure.

Due to the influence of high pressure over the UK, the heat will continue throughout the weekend and will peak over the weekend. It’s expected to see mid-30s Celsius, especially within the alert area, but no extreme temperatures like those experienced in July, when a new national record was set.

Heat standards are being met and temperatures across the UK are rising from a high of 20 degrees Celsius to a low of 30 degrees Celsius. Scotland and Northern Ireland could reach official heat standards by Saturday.

Meteorological Agency chief meteorologist Andy Page said: The continued high pressure in the UK means temperatures have risen throughout the week and it is important for people to prepare for the heat. Temperatures will rise to 35 degrees on Friday and 36 degrees over the weekend.

Also, nighttime temperatures are expected to rise, with temperatures not expected to drop below 20 degrees Celsius in parts of the south.

Early next week, the temperature will drop significantly as the weather changes more. Heavy rains and thunderstorms are likely in some areas, but at this time we are less certain of the details and we don’t know exactly when and where they will occur.

There are many simple things you can do to keep yourself safe in the heat.

Drink plenty of water and drink water together Wear sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat Avoid exercise between 11am and 3pm when the sun is strongest pic.twitter.com/QTGDhNmFR3 pic.twitter.com/QTGDhNmFR3

Korea Meteorological Administration (@metoffice) August 11, 2022

Check out tips for staying cool in hot weather as part of WeatherReady from the National Weather Service.

You can find the latest forecasts on our website, on Twitter and Facebook, and on our mobile app. Keep track of current weather alerts on the Weather Alerts page.

National Council of Fire Chiefs (NFCC) Chairman Mark Hardingham said: “We have seen firefighters respond to numerous fire and water rescue incidents due to rising temperatures. We are asking you to take it,” he said. You are keeping yourself and your community safe.

“Do not use barbecues in the countryside or in local parks in this heat. Make sure the cigarettes are not completely stripped and be careful not to drop litter. In these tinder dry conditions, fires are very easy. They start and spread quickly.

“Rivers, lakes and other waters can still be very cold in this hot weather. Jumping in for a swim can lead to cold water shock and accidental drowning, regardless of your ability to swim. Unfortunately, this year we have seen many deaths.

“Even if it is a small fire outdoors, if you see someone in trouble in the water, call 999 to request a firefighting service so that you can respond quickly. safe. ”

heat health warning

The UK Health Security Agency has issued a Level 3 heat health alert designed to be managed by healthcare professionals during periods of extreme weather. The alert is in effect Tuesday through Sunday and the UKHSA advises to watch out for vulnerable people, including the elderly, children and people with underlying medical conditions.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme conditions and health protection for the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said, “The temperature will be very warm again this week, especially in the south and central regions.”

We want everyone to be safe when the hot weather comes, but remember that the heat can have a quick effect on your health.

It is important to prepare the elderly living alone and vulnerable groups with underlying medical conditions to cope with the hot weather.

The most important advice is to stay hydrated, keep cool and take steps to prevent your home from overheating.

Find tips to keep cool in hot weather as part of WeatherReady.

State Highway Safety Officer Jeremy Phillips said: If hot weather is expected, bring plenty of drinking water for you and your passengers. For more information on how to travel in hot weather, visit our website.

We also advise that everyone should check the vehicle such as tires, coolant and oil levels before departure.

Dr Justine Shotton, President of the British Veterinary Medical Association, said: “It’s great to make the most of the warm weather, but don’t forget to pay special attention to your pets, where elevated temperatures can make many animals suffer. Animals suffer from heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke, heart disease, shortness of breath and sunburn. Special care needs to be taken during the summer to keep them safe, many of which can be sadly fatal.

Make sure animals always have access to fresh drinking water, well ventilated areas and shade away from direct sunlight. Dogs in particular can overheat easily, so avoid walking, exercising, or leaving them in a hot tea or greenhouse for even a short time during the hottest hours of the day. Watch for early signs of heat stroke, such as severe panting, drooling, restlessness, lack of coordination, and contact your veterinarian immediately if you have any concerns.

With high temperatures expected in many parts of the UK this week, @BritishVets has some tips to keep your pets safe from the heat. #WeatherReady

Korea Meteorological Administration (@metoffice) August 10, 2022

After July, the UK’s driest month since 1935, there is little chance of rain this week and short-term showers are likely only in the northwest of England, details to be decided later in the weekend and early in the weekend. next week.

Peter Jenkins, Director of Communications at Water UK, said: The water company is already managing the unprecedented impact of the driest winters and springs since the 1970s, and with hotter and drier weather forecasts, they are reducing their water usage to a minimum. It is important to pay more attention. Demand soars and you have enough to get around.

Even small changes can have a big impact. Our Waters Worth Saving campaign provides helpful hints and tips on how to reduce water use in your home and garden.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/press-office/news/weather-and-climate/2022/amber-extreme-heat-warning The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos