



Looking for the quarantine and isolation calculator? It is currently being updated and will be posted here as it becomes available.

This information is intended for a general audience. Healthcare professionals should consult Ending isolation and precautions for people with COVID-19. These CDC guidelines are intended to supplement, not replace, all federal, state, local, territorial, or tribal health and safety laws, rules, and regulations.

If you have COVID-19, you can pass the virus on to others. There are precautions you can take to avoid spreading it to others: isolation, masking, and avoiding contact with people at high risk of becoming seriously ill. Isolation is used to separate people with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 from those without COVID-19.

These recommendations do not change based on COVID-19 community levels. If you have COVID-19, also see additional information about treatments you may be offered.

Regardless of your vaccination status, you should isolate yourself from others when you have COVID-19. You should also self-isolate if you are sick and suspect you have COVID-19 but do not yet have test results. If your results are positive, follow the full isolation recommendations below. If your results are negative, you can end your isolation.

IF YOU TEST

Negative

You can end your isolation

IF YOU TEST

Positive

Follow the full isolation recommendations below

When you have COVID-19, isolation is counted in days, as follows:

Day 0 is the day you were tested (not the day you received your positive test result) Day 1 is the first full day after the day you were tested If you develop symptoms within 10 days depending on when you were tested, the clock restarts at day 0 on the day symptoms started Isolation day 0 is the day symptoms started, regardless of when you were tested positive Day 1 is the first full day after the day your symptoms started

If you test positive for COVID-19, stay home for at least 5 days and isolate yourself from other people in your home. You are probably most contagious during those first 5 days.

Wear a high quality mask if you are around other people at home and in public. Do not go to places where you cannot wear a mask, including places of travel and public transport. Stay home and separate from others as much as possible. Use a separate bathroom, if possible. Take steps to improve ventilation in the home, if possible. Do not share personal household items, such as cups, napkins, and utensils. Monitor your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (such as difficulty breathing), seek emergency medical attention immediately. Learn more about what to do if you have COVID-19.

End isolation based on the severity of your COVID-19 symptoms.

If you had no symptoms

You can end the isolation after the fifth day.

If you had symptoms

You can end isolation after day 5 if:

You have not had a fever for 24 hours (without the use of fever medication) Your symptoms are improving

If you still have a fever or your other symptoms have not improved, continue to self-isolate until they improve.

If you have had moderate illness (if you have had shortness of breath or difficulty breathing) or severe illness (you have been hospitalized) due to COVID-19, or if you have a weakened immune system, you should self-isolate until on day 10.

If you have had a serious illness or if your immune system is weakened, consult your doctor before ending isolation. Ending isolation without viral testing may not be an option for you.

If you are unsure whether your symptoms are moderate or severe, or if your immune system is weakened, consult a healthcare professional for further advice.

Regardless of when you end isolation, avoid being around people who are more likely to become seriously ill from COVID-19 until at least day 11. where you cannot wear a mask until you are able to stop wearing the mask (see below).

Loss of taste and smell may persist for weeks or months after recovery and should not delay the end of isolation.

