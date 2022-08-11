UK Arrests, Indicts ISIL for Beatles Cell Members | ISIL/ISIS News





Aine Davis was charged with terrorism after being arrested after flying from Turkey and landing at Luton Airport.

A British man charged with kidnapping and murdering an ISIL (ISIS) militant group known as the Beatles, was charged with terrorism after returning to England, according to British police.

A 38-year-old man has been charged with various terrorist offenses following an investigation by the Mets Counter Terrorism Command, police said in a statement Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police, which is leading Britain’s counter-terrorism investigation, said the man was officially named Aine Davis and was in custody.

They said Davis was arrested after flying from Turkey to Luton Airport.

The suspect, whose address has not been fixed, was due to appear in court in central London on Thursday morning.

He was known as the Beatles by prisoners of war because of his British accent, known for being a member of the ISIL organization that held dozens of foreigners hostage in Syria between 2012 and 2015.

Four Beatles members are charged with kidnapping at least 27 journalists and aid workers in the US, UK, Europe, New Zealand, Russia and Japan.

They are all believed to have been involved in the murders of American journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and aid workers Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller.

The quartet allegedly tortured and killed four Americans, including beheading, and ISIL released videos of the killings for propaganda purposes.

Alexandra Kotei (left) and El Shafi el-Sheikh (right) speak in an interview with the Associated Press at a security center in Kobane, Syria. [File: Hussein Malla/AP Photo]

Alexanda Kotey, 38, who was extradited to the United States from the UK in 2020, pleaded guilty to her role in her death in September and was sentenced to life in prison in April.

Another ex-British ex-Britishman, El Shafi el-Sheikh, 34, who was repatriated to the United States around the same time, was found guilty of all charges in April and is due to be sentenced next week.

Another Beatles executioner, Mohammed Emwazi, was killed by a U.S. drone in Syria in 2015.

Elsheikh and Kotey were captured by Kurdish militia in Syria in January 2018 and handed over to US troops in Iraq before being sent to the UK.

They were eventually transferred to Virginia in 2020, where they faced charges of taking hostages, conspiring to kill American citizens, and supporting foreign armed groups.

According to reports, Davis served seven and a half years in Turkey as a member of the group.

In 2014, his wife, Amal el-Wahhabbi, was convicted for the first time in the UK on charges of financing ISIL fighters in Syria to send him 20,000 euros, then valued at $25,000.

She was imprisoned for 28 months and 7 days after Davis was portrayed as a drug dealer before going to Syria to fight ISIL.

