US Air Force takes action to protect Wedgetail acquisition from continued resolve





DAYTON, Ohio The US Air Force is trying to expedite a contract award in its plan to purchase Boeings E-7 Wedgetail early warning and control aircraft to protect the program from possible continued resolution which could limit the funds available.

The Air Force selected the E-7 in April to replace part of its E-3 Airborne Warning and Control fleet, a command and control platform the service has operated for more than 40 years. The proposed services budget for 2023 calls for the retirement of 15 E-3s, or about half of the fleet, and includes $227 million in research, development, test and evaluation funds for the replacement.

Steven Wert, program director for the Digital Services Branch, which is overseeing the Wedgetail acquisition, told reporters this week that if Congress fails to pass a fiscal year 2023 defense budget in time, it would would delay the Air Force’s current plan to award a contract to Boeing. by February next year.

Lawmakers have until September 30 to pass an appropriations bill, a fast-approaching deadline made more difficult by the August recess of Congress. If Congress does not approve a budget, it must approve a continuing resolution as an interim measure to maintain government funding until it does. The ongoing resolutions freeze funding at the previous year’s levels and prevent agencies from awarding contracts to start new programs or increase procurement quantities.

Agencies can request anomalies to protect priority programs from the impact of a CR, and Wert told reporters during a briefing Aug. 10 at the Air Forces Life Cycle Management Industry Days event in Dayton, Ohio. , the service plans to seek protection for the acquired E-7.

At the same time, the service is also seeking congressional approval to move or reschedule fiscal year 2022 funding from other accounts to accelerate the E-7 award. If approved, the Air Force could award the deal to Boeing before February, Wert said.

This fresh start rescheduling would give us the opportunity to speed it up somewhat, he said. It won’t be a dramatic acceleration, but we’re doing everything we can.

The Air Force plans to have its first E-7 on hand by fiscal year 2027. Although the aircraft is an out-of-the-box solution, it will require software upgrades as well as integration new material.

The Royal Australian Air Force is also flying the Wedgetail and Wert said the service was working closely with Australia to identify options for collaboration and expedite testing and evaluation. The UK also signed a deal with Boeing in 2018 to buy five E-7s and is considering expanding that supply and Saudi Arabia has expressed interest in the platform, Wert said.

The potential is there for cooperative programs between nations that currently use the E-7, he said. We’re hearing a lot of interest from other countries to look at the E-7 as well.

With reporting by Stephen Losey

Courtney Albon is C4ISRNET’s Space and Emerging Technologies Journalist. She previously covered the US Air Force and US Space Force for Inside Defense.

