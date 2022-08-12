Rage Against Machine UK/Europe tour canceled





Rage Against The Machine has canceled current tours in Europe and the UK, which were scheduled to appear at this year’s Reading and Leeds festival.

According to an article posted on the official SNS on August 11th, the tour was canceled according to the ‘medical guidance’ of frontman Zack De La Rocha, who suffered a leg injury on the second night of the North American tour last month. in Chicago.

Jack and co. Now on August 11th, August 12th, and August 13th we will end our time on the road at Madison Square Garden and return home for “rest and rehab”.

The full post reads: “Due to medical guidelines, Zack De La Rocha has been advised that the Rage Against Machine tour in the UK and Europe regions will not be available for August and September 2022. We are very sorry to announce this cancellation.

“After Rage Against The Machine is played in Madison Square Garden on August 11th, 12th and 14th, Zack needs to go home to rest and rehab. Flights, travel times and tight schedules between the UK and Europe are simply That’s too much risk to a full recovery.

“I am very sorry to the fans who have waited years to see us and hope to see Rage again soon.

“For refunds on headline shows, please contact the place of purchase.

“Brad, Tim, Tom and Jack”.

The canceled tour dates are as follows:

24 August: Royal Highland Centre, Edinburgh August 26: Leeds Festival, Reading August 28: Reading Festival, Reading 30 August: Paris Rock en Seine Festival France September 1: Sportpaleus 9, Antwerp, Belgium September 3: Expo Plaza Hannover, Germany September 5: Hallenstadion, Zurich08 Switzerland Big Malaga and September Festival – Sacaba Beach Spain September 10: Madrid Mad Cool Sunset – Espacio Mad Cool Spain September 13: Vienna Stadthalle AustriaSeptember 15: Kraków Tauron Arena PolandSeptember 17: Zagreb Arena CroatiaSeptember 19: Prague O2 Arena Czech Republic

