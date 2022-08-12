Ukrainian War: Britain Sends More Multiple Launch Rocket Systems To Defend Russian Invasion | world news





Britain will send more weapons to Ukraine to defend against a Russian invasion, the defense secretary said.

Ben Wallace said a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) and precision-guided missiles capable of hitting targets up to 50 miles away will be delivered to Eastern European countries.

“Recent military assistance will ensure that the Ukrainian army continues to defend against Russian aggression and the indiscriminate use of long-range artillery,” he added.

“Our continued support sends a very clear message. The UK and the international community are still opposed to this illegal war and will stand shoulder to shoulder to provide defensive military support to help Ukraine defend against Putin’s invasion. “

The M31A1 missile is designed to defend against Russian heavy artillery.

The Ukrainian military has already been trained in the use of launchers in the UK, and over the next few months, 10,000 soldiers will be trained in infantry battlefield skills.

Canada, Denmark, Finland, Sweden and the Netherlands also said they would support the program.

Wallace will co-host the Copenhagen meeting for Ukraine’s Nordic Defense Alliance on Thursday.

At the meeting, officials are expected to discuss long-term assistance to war-torn countries, including military training, equipment and funding.

Britain had previously provided a variety of weapons, including NLAW anti-tank missile launchers, which were considered important in early defenses against Moscow’s invasion.

The latest announcement came after an explosion at a Russian air base in Crimea on Tuesday killed one and injured several others.

Kyiv has not publicly claimed responsibility for the attack, but a senior Ukrainian official told Sky News that the operation was carried out by special forces in Kyiv.

Ukraine claimed that nine Russian aircraft were destroyed as a result.

Russia denied any of the equipment was damaged to downplay the explosion, saying all hotels and beaches on the peninsula were unaffected.

On Wednesday, Wallace dismissed Moscow’s “excuse” and said it was “clear” that the explosion was not caused by “a cigarette dropper.”

He added that he believes there is a “war guideline” that could consider Crimea annexed to Moscow in 2014 as a “legitimate target” that Ukraine should attack.

