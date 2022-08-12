Britain Announces Russia Begins to Fail in Ukrainian War | Russia-Ukraine War News





Britain’s defense secretary said Russia is unlikely to succeed in taking Ukraine, as Western countries have pledged an additional 1.5 billion euros ($1.55 billion) to support Ukrainian troops in the fight against Russia.

At a meeting co-hosted by Wallace and Danish Defense Minister Morten Bodkov in Copenhagen on Thursday, Ben Wallace said the Russian invasion began to waver and fail as 26 countries agreed to expand financial and military aid to Ukraine.

Wallace added that while it’s important to understand that fighting and loss of life are still taking place, Russia is starting to fail in many areas.

Their aggression is constantly being modified, he said, to the extent that they are only concentrating on parts of the far south and east in a three-day so-called special operation.

[email protected] “We never tire. We’re increasing the amount of support.”

Morten Bdskov”We will help not only with weapons, but also with the training of soldiers. The position is firm.”

It has a strong army and reliable partners. That’s why we will win! pic.twitter.com/v8TPVnFRxL

Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) August 11, 2022

Putin will be gambling in August, and in a few months we will all be weary of conflict and the international community will go in a different direction. Well, today is proof of the opposite.

Secretary Wallace welcomed the meeting in Copenhagen, saying that all the promises are to help Ukraine win, help Ukraine defend its sovereignty, and actually make Putin’s ambitions fail in Ukraine as it should.

These promises come after the Kyiv government repeatedly appealed on February 24 to send more weapons, including long-range artillery, to the West to prevent a Russian invasion.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, who was present at the meeting, thanked the European allies for being a reliable partner.

Denmark’s Defense Minister Morten Bodskoff speaks during a press conference after hosting a donor conference in Copenhagen. [Ritzau Scanpix/Philip Davali via Reuters]

He tweeted: “The increase in gasoline and fuel prices in the West is a small price for peace. Ukrainians gave their lives for peace in the rest of Europe. We must overwhelm the killer state and seize our territories, including Crimea. Everything that is impossible for me is possible and takes time.

Ukraine said earlier this month that it had received another delivery of high-precision heavy weapons from Germany and the United States.

Moscow, which has accused the West of fueling the conflict by supplying Ukraine with more weapons, says it is conducting special military operations in Ukraine to protect Russia’s security against NATO expansion.

Ukraine and its allies accuse Russia of starting a war of imperialist aggression.

Support to increase arms production

The funds promised by 26 countries will be used to supply existing weapons, missiles and ammunition, increase Ukraine’s arms production, train Ukrainian soldiers, and clear war-torn areas in Ukraine.

We will continue to support Ukraine according to military need, Bodskov told reporters at the end of a meeting where European defense ministers gathered to discuss long-term support for national defense against a Russian invasion.

Bodskov said the defense ministers of Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic have expressed their willingness to expand production of artillery systems, munitions and other military equipment to Ukraine.

Britain, which has already donated advanced weapons systems to Ukraine and provided military training to thousands of troops, pledged an additional €300 million ($309 million) on Thursday, including a multi-launch rocket system and precision-guided M31A1 missiles. Covers locations up to 80 km (50 miles) away.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/8/11/uk-ministers-say-russia-has-failed-as-west-pledges-more-aid The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos