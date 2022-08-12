UK Weather: This heat wave could be more dangerous than last month. UK News





The UK is under a heat dome and this heat wave could be more dangerous than last time, according to a weather presenter at Sky News.

Most of England and Wales have a yellow extreme heat warning in effect until Sunday, with temperatures not reaching a record high of 40.3 degrees Celsius last month, but the current heat wave is expected to be longer than in July.

Sky’s Kirsty McCabe explains that this time the heat builds up gradually over several days, which could actually be more dangerous than the conditions we’ve seen before.

Experts from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) are advising people to beware of young children and people who are older or have pre-existing health problems.

McCabe said: “The duration of a heat wave that causes dangerous levels of heat to build up, especially in buildings and urban areas. The nights are getting hotter and we can’t sleep.

“By lunchtime on Thursday, some parts of the UK have been above 30 degrees for four days in a row, and some places in the UK are likely to be above 30 degrees for at least a week.”

She said temperatures across southern England are expected to reach 36 degrees Celsius this weekend, but heat conditions will be met widely across the UK and Ireland.

The Bureau of Meteorology defines a heat wave as an occurrence of at least three consecutive days of temperatures above a certain level.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, as the heat wave in July continued for three days in a row, this heat wave warning is expected to last for at least four days.

At the same time, the UKHSA has issued a six-day heat health warning that also ends on Sunday.

England under the heat dome

McCabe says we are now under the heat dome because the temperature has risen even though we haven’t reached the peak.

A heat dome is when an area of ​​high pressure stays in a large part of an area for days or weeks.

Like the lid of a pot, it traps hot air underneath and can cause heat waves to temperatures much higher than normal.

The hot air expands vertically into the atmosphere, then the high pressure at the top means it has nowhere to escape and pushes the warm air down.

As warm air sinks, it compresses and heats up, trapping more heat underneath. The ground then gets hotter and loses moisture, which means it’s ripe enough to start a fire.

The high-pressure dome also repels the clouds around it, retaining more heat.

Normally wind can move high pressure around it, but as the dome expands high into the atmosphere, the high pressure system moves very slowly and almost comes to a standstill.

McCabe said last month’s intense heat came from “very hot, dry air brought up from North Africa by strong southerly winds.”

But this time she says the current hot weather “grows in the country” due to high pressure from the British Isles.

What will happen next week?

After a sweltering weekend, cooler, more variable weather is expected from the west next week.

McCabe said the heat will slowly let go and the showers at this time won’t do much for drought-stricken areas.

Sky News expects to declare a drought in “quite a few” parts of the country on Friday, which could be expected to see people living there see a set of restrictions on domestic and commercial water use, including a ban on hose pipes. means

