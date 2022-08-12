England is so hot and dry that the source of the Thames has dried up





Britain is suffering from a historic heat wave. This summer, when mercury regularly fluctuates between 80 and 90 degrees, is officially the driest summer on record since the mid-1930s. Hot weather has brought rivers and reservoirs much lower than normal.

London’s mighty River Thames is not immune. For the first time since at least 1976, the source of the iconic river near the English town of Ashton Keynes, some 90 miles west of the capital, has dried up.

Michael Sanders, a tourist from the north of England, was shocked by what he saw as he passed this landmark while on vacation.

People stop to see the dry riverbed of the River Thames in Ashton Keynes, England, on August 8, 2022. ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty

“I left early this morning from the head of the Thames, but I haven’t found the Thames yet!” He told French news agency AFP as he walked along the dry river bed. “As you can see, it’s completely dry. Strange puddles, strange muddy waters, so far there is no flow anywhere. So I hope we can find the River Thames downstream. But now it’s gone!”

Combined with the record temperatures of July, a month with no major rainfall has been damaged in much of the UK.

Instead of lush green meadows and the meandering streams that have marked the beginning of the Thames’ 215-mile journey east of the Thames to the sea for years, there are only brown fields and barren, cracked riverbeds.

A puddle and dry riverbank are seen from a bridge near Somerford Keynes, England, on August 8, 2022. ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty

The River Thames still flows through London, but its starting point has moved considerably.

Dr Rob Collins, director of policy and science at the River Trust, told The Guardian: “Due to prolonged dry weather, the source of the Thames River in Gloucestershire has dried up and the weak current is now discernible only more than five miles downstream.” . newspaper.

There is growing concern that the river may not return to its original source as weather forecasts see the unusually heat unending and warn that extreme temperatures may become more common in summer.

This is more than a nostalgic concern as it carries fresh water to millions of homes and businesses across Britain’s most densely populated areas where the River Thames flows into the sea.

Gerald Owenson looks at the dry bed of the Infant River Thames outside his home in Ashton Keynes, England on August 8, 2022. ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty

“We don’t think we’ve ever seen it so dry and empty,” Ashton Keynes resident Andrew Jack told AFP. He did not share the enthusiasm of his fellow British for the changing weather patterns of the historically green and verdant islands.

“I think a lot of British people think, ‘Actually, let’s get some European weather!’ means.”

“Personally I am concerned that this is going to get worse and with more and more summers like this the UK will have to adapt to hotter weather.”

