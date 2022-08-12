South Korea and China clash over US missile shield, complicating conciliation





A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor is seen in Seongju, South Korea June 13, 2017.

SEOUL, Aug 11 (Reuters) – China and South Korea clashed over a U.S. missile shield on Thursday, threatening to undermine the new government’s efforts in Seoul to overcome long-standing security differences.

The disagreement over the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system installed in South Korea emerged after a seemingly smooth first visit to China by the South Korean foreign minister this week.

China, claiming THAAD’s powerful radar could scan its airspace, curbed commercial and cultural imports after Seoul announced its deployment in 2016, dealing a blow to relations.

A senior official in South Korea’s presidential office told reporters on Thursday that THAAD is a means of self-defense and can never be negotiated, after China demanded that South Korea no longer deploy batteries and limits the use of existing ones.

President Yoon Suk-yeol, seeing the system as key to countering North Korean missiles, has pledged to abandon previous government promises not to increase THAAD deployments, and not participate in a global missile shield led by the United States or to create a trilateral military alliance involving Japan.

During the election campaign, Tory Yoon pledged to buy another THAAD battery, but since taking office in May, his government has focused on what officials call “normalizing” the operation of the existing system, owned and operated by the United States.

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, met on Tuesday to explore ways to reopen denuclearization talks with North Korea and resume cultural exports, such as music and movies. K-pop movies, to China. Read more

A spokesperson for Wang said on Wednesday that the two men “agreed to take each other’s legitimate concerns seriously and to continue to carefully and properly handle this matter to ensure that it does not become a stone of grief. stumbling block to the healthy and steady growth of bilateral relations”.

The Chinese spokesperson told a briefing that the deployment of THAAD in South Korea “damages China’s strategic security interests”.

Park, however, told Wang that Seoul would not abide by the 2017 agreement, called the “Three No’s,” because it is not a formal commitment or agreement, the South Korean ministry said. Korean Foreign Affairs in a statement.

Washington insisted on Thursday that THAAD is “a cautious and limited self-defense capability” for South Korea and a “purely defensive measure” against the North’s missile threat.

“Criticism or pressure on the Republic of Korea (South Korea) to abandon self-defense is inappropriate,” State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said on a conference call. .

China is also insisting that South Korea abide by “one restriction” – limiting the use of existing THAAD batteries. South Korea has never acknowledged this element, but on Wednesday Wang’s spokesperson stressed that China attaches importance to the “three no’s and one restriction” position.

South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup said the policy on THAAD would not change due to opposition from China and the system’s radar could not be used against China.

“The current battery is not structured to play a role in US defenses, but placed where it can only defend the Korean Peninsula,” he told reporters.

During Park’s visit to the eastern port city of Qingdao, the Chinese Communist Party-owned Global Times praised Yoon for showing “independent diplomacy and rationality towards China” by not meeting face to face with the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, during her visit last week. .

But the newspaper warned that the THAAD issue was “a major hidden danger that cannot be avoided in China-South Korea relations”.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin in Seoul; Additional reporting by Soo-hyang Choi in Seoul, Yew Lun Tian in Beijing and Simon Lewis in Washington; Editing by Josh Smith, William Mallard and Sandra Maler

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

