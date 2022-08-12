Russia confirms prisoner swap talks with US underway





Placeholder while loading article actions

RIGA, Latvia Russia confirmed for the first time on Thursday that negotiations between Washington and Moscow on a prisoner swap are underway, after the United States offered a deal to free WNBA star Brittney Griner and another American prisoner, Paul Whelan.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said talks were underway through a channel set up by President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin when they met in Geneva in June last year.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ivan Nechayev said on Thursday talks on a swap had begun after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed last week that Russia was open to talks.

Instructions were given to the authorized structures to carry out the negotiations, Nechayev said. They are being carried out by the relevant authorities, he told reporters in Moscow on Thursday, state media reported.

The Biden administration came under pressure to secure Griners’ release after he was arrested at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport in February. She was carrying two vape cartridges with cannabis oil, containing less than a gram of the substance, which is banned in Russia.

Griner asked for clemency in court but was sentenced last Thursday to 9 years in prison. His lawyers have announced their intention to appeal.

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has been sentenced to a lengthy prison term by a Russian court after she was caught with a small amount of marijuana oil in her luggage. (Video: Mary Ilyushina, Jason Aldag/The Washington Post)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced last month that officials had made a substantial offer for a deal to secure the release of Griner and Whelan, but he did not confirm media reports that Washington had offered. to exchange Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who is serving a 25-year sentence. – years in prison in the United States.

After Lavrov’s comments, Blinken said the Russians have indicated that they are ready to engage through the channels we have established for this purpose and that they will continue to do so. Biden said Friday: I’m hopeful. Worked hard.

The State Department says Griner and Whelan were wrongfully detained. Biden spoke by phone with the families of Griner and Whelan last month to assure them that his administration is doing everything in its power to secure their release.

The 52-year-old former Marine Whelan, a security consultant arrested in 2018 and convicted of espionage in 2020, is serving a 16-year prison sentence. He says he was framed. He was not included in a swap deal in April in which retired sailor Trevor Reed was swapped for convicted Russian drug trafficker Konstantin Yaroshenko.

Another American arrested at Sheremetyevo International Airport for transporting cannabis to Russia, teacher Marc Fogel, was not classified by the State Department as wrongfully detained and does not appear to have been included in the Proposed prisoner exchange.

Senior Russian officials have repeatedly warned Washington against bullhorn diplomacy or efforts to use public pressure to try to secure Griners’ release during the talks. Moscow has demanded that these talks take place behind closed doors and without public comment on the details of the negotiations.

The Kremlin warned last week that any disclosure could thwart the whole process.

The Americans made that mistake, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday. They decided for some reason to solve these problems by the megaphone method. This is not how they are resolved.

Nechayev reiterated this message in his comments on Thursday: We call on US authorities not to speculate on sensitive issues that affect the fate of specific people, while desisting from futile attempts to pressure us, and we call on them to focus on practical work through established channels.

A US official, speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity to address sensitive discussions, said the Biden administrations’ reading of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement was that talks of a swap were taking place in a channel established by President Biden and President Putin when they met in Geneva last year, but not that negotiations have started recently.

It’s part of the process [Secretary of State Antony Blinken] made public a few weeks ago, the official said, referring to the substantial proposal the Biden administration said it put forward in hopes of securing Griner and Whelan’s release.

At the time of the secretaries’ call, there had not been the level of traction we wanted, and that is why he felt it was relevant and important to pick up the phone and call the Minister of Foreign Affairs Lavrov to convey it directly to him, the official said. The official declined to provide further information on the status of communication between the two parties regarding a possible exchange.

Missy Ryan contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/08/11/russia-prisoner-exchange-griner-whelan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos