What if the UK government declares a drought? | drought





Parts of the UK are increasingly likely to declare a drought on Friday. Let’s take a look at what this means here and how long it can last.

Why are we in this situation?

The Environment Agency (EA) has already declared that the whole of the UK is in pre-drought stages, but if a national or regional drought is declared, more restrictions on household water use could be expected and restrictions on businesses could be seen if the situation worsens. . do.

The news came after southern and eastern England recorded less than 10% of the average rainfall in July, while it was the driest part of England since 1935. The situation continued until August and the southeast of England has so far had no rainfall. this month.

So, if a drought is declared, what does it actually mean?

Water companies are required to enact drought plans already agreed with the EA, including temporary bans on the use of hose pipes to water gardens, clean cars, or fill water playgrounds.

Alastair Chisholm, director of policy at the Chartered Institution of Water and Environmental Management, said the hose pipe ban is a common early action and with good reason. They deal with unnecessary uses first before restricting more essential ones. Lawn sprinklers can typically use 1,000 liters per hour. It is currently used by an average of more than one person per week.

The scheme allows businesses to apply for drought permits to extract more water from rivers, reservoirs or aquifers if needed.

Chisholm also said there will be more water movement through the network. Water companies will pump water from one area to another where there may be more resources and pop up storage reservoirs. Water cannot be moved easily over long distances due to high energy costs, but it can be moved locally.

What if things get worse?

If the situation worsens, a severe drought may be declared. This will cause water companies to introduce local restrictions on non-essential water use, including restrictions on cleaning commercial car washes, swimming pools or commercial buildings.

If the situation worsens, the water company may have to ask the government for an emergency drought order to allow water to be supplied to homes and businesses at certain times of the day, or ask customers to supply water from standpipes or portable water tanks. Farmers may also face use restrictions for irrigation.

The government’s conservation group, Natural England, also has the authority to restrict access to some areas if there is a fire risk due to dry conditions.

How long will it last?

Drought conditions are expected to continue through October, rivers are expected to be low and exceptionally low in central and southern England, and groundwater levels are expected to be significantly below normal in southern England and southern Wales. There is also the fear that there may be irreversible damage to some environments, such as a stream of chalk.

