Anne Heche is in a coma after a car accident: everything you need to know





Anne Heche is still recovering from a car accident in Los Angeles that left her severely burned.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Us Weekly on August 5 that the driver they did not identify was allegedly speeding as he headed east on Preston Way in Los Angeles. A blue Mini Cooper ran off the road as it entered the intersection of Preston and Walgrove and then collided with a house. A woman was at home, but she was in the yard and was not injured.

The Mini Cooper was engulfed in flames and the driver was badly burned. A day after the incident, a rep for Heche told Us that the actress is currently in stable condition, adding, “Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and respect her privacy during this difficult time.

On August 8, however, a rep for the Dancing With the Stars alum confirmed that Heche fell into a coma following the incident. At present, she is in extremely critical condition, suffering from a significant lung injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns requiring surgery, the rep told Us in a statement. She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.

After the accident, best wishes for the Ohio native poured in from friends and former colleagues. We have become close friends and my heart breaks for her and her family over this terrible accident, Keo Motsepe, who teamed up with Heche on DWTS, told Entertainment Tonight. I pray that she makes a full recovery and I know the entire DWTS family sends her healing thoughts.

James Tupper, who dated Heche from 2006 to 2018, asked fans to pray in a statement shared via Instagram. Thoughts and prayers for this lovely wife, actress and mother tonight anneheche we love you,” the Big Little Lies alum wrote on Aug. 5. The Volcano actress and the Revenge alum share son Atlas, born in March 2009. The Daytime Emmy Award winner also shares son Homer, born in March 2002, with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon.

Rosie ODonnell, for her part, expressed regret for teasing Heche about a 2001 interview where the Men in Trees alum said the shed had created an imaginary world and a second personality named Celestia after he was sexually abused by her father.

I can’t stop thinking about that Anne Heche accident and how awful it all is and I feel bad for laughing at her when she was talking to Barbara Walters about having a relationship with aliens from space,” the comedian said in a TikTok video posted Aug. 7. I think it’s a miracle she didn’t kill anyone and I hope she survives. But wow, what a tragic story.

Keep scrolling to learn all about the Heches crash.

