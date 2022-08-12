Spain Travel Rules: UK and EU travelers follow different rules at the border.





Spain no longer has COVID-19 entry requirements for people arriving from the EU or the Schengen region.

Vacationers from the UK and other EU or Schengen countries must present proof of full vaccination, proof of recovery from COVID-19, negative antigen test (within 24 hours of departure) or negative PCR test. (taken 72 hours prior to departure).

Health screenings are conducted at all Spanish airports and ports to ensure that passengers comply with these rules.

With its sunny beaches, rich architectural heritage and delicious food, the Mediterranean country became the world’s second most visited country before the epidemic for many reasons. And, of course, it’s a long-time favorite of British vacationers.

Unlike other European countries, Spain has not completely abolished travel restrictions.

As the world adapts to international travel in the persistent era of COVID-19, the Spanish tourism sector is expected to reach nearly 90% of its size in 2019.

So, if you’re one of many tourists eager to travel to Spain in 2022, here’s what you need to know.

What are the latest entry requirements for Spain?

Tourists within the EU or Schengen region will no longer need to present COVID-19 documents to enter the country.

However, visitors from outside the EU are still required to present a certificate of immunization, proof of recovery or negative test via EU Digital Corona Certificate (EUDCC) or other valid document.

If you do not have an EUDCC certificate (or other EU equivalent), you will need to fill out these details on a health care form in Spain after receiving the QR code to pass through the airport.

PCR or rapid antigen testing within 72 hours or 48 hours of arrival, respectively, is also acceptable.

What is considered fully vaccinated in Spain?

To be considered fully vaccinated by the Spanish government, all travelers must get their second dose at least 14 days before travel.

You must be vaccinated with a full course of vaccines approved by WHO or EMA.

And like other EU countries, Spain has set a validity period of 270 days for vaccine passports. In other words, if your second jab is more than 9 months old, you need a booster jab.

However, there is no requirement that 14 days have passed since entering Spain to receive an additional booster jab, and there is currently no expiration date for booster jabs.

What are Spain’s vaccine and COVID testing rules for UK travelers?

British citizens who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus are now free to travel to Spain if they can prove they are not infected with the virus.

As with EU travelers, you will need one of three certificates:

Negative test certificate – PCR performed within 72 hours of departure or antigen test performed within 24 hours of vaccination certificate

Spanish authorities accept the NHS COVID Pass as a digital or printed proof of vaccination.

The test is not required for Brits using the double jab, but the British Foreign Office notes that all travelers may undergo additional screening at the point of entry.

Spain’s border health control page suggests that if you have concerns, for example, at an airport temperature check, you should contact tourists and have them undergo PCR testing at any time up to 48 hours after arrival.

Unvaccinated Britons are required to fill out a health care form unless they have recently recovered.

What are the rules for children and adolescents?

Children under 12 years of age are not required to present proof of immunizations or to be tested. This rule applies to all of Spain, including the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands.

People between the ages of 12 and 17 no longer need to be fully vaccinated and can enter Spain with a negative PCR (or other NAAT) test within 72 hours prior to arrival. Antigen testing is also currently being accepted and must be taken at least 24 hours prior to departure.

Alternatively, UK children between the ages of 12 and 15 who have been vaccinated can prove immunity with the NHS COVID Pass letter for international travel. Without this certificate, travelers over the age of 12 must fill out the health care form within 48 hours before traveling to Spain.

Are masks mandatory in Spain?

After 700 days, Spain finally withdrew its rules for wearing masks indoors on April 20. By royal decree, masks are no longer compulsory in most settings, including bars, cafes, museums and cinemas.

However, public transport is one major exception. You must still wear a face covering on planes, buses, trains, subways, taxis, and even indoors where you cannot keep a distance of 1.5 meters.

This follows Spain’s repeal of strict outdoor mask wearing rules earlier this year.

However, national regulations may vary from region to region, so it is important to check the exact requirements for where you are heading. The Spanish Tourist Board’s travel safety website has detailed instructions on this, along with a rule analysis for each of Spain’s 17 autonomous regions on an interactive map.

