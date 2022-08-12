Best city break in the UK in 2022





What is York’s name? In our annual survey of the UK’s best urban vacation destinations, members voted the UK’s most wanted metropolis to visit this year.

Belfast did not lag far behind in second place, followed by Edinburgh.

York ranks high for its cultural attractions and food and drink, while Belfast is the only metropolis to receive five stars due to its low crowds. Meanwhile, the Scottish capital scored top marks for cultural attractions, accommodation, and food and beverage.

Our destination feature is based on real-world insights from our readers that tell us their favorite places to visit before we sneak in for research. Learn more about what. travel

Best British metropolis for a short break

Using the table: Rated 1 to 5 stars. A dash () indicates that we did not receive enough responses (more than 30) to provide a rating. Average hotel rates on Kayak.co.uk Cultural attractions and attractions Historical buildings, galleries, museums, parks and city tours include the range, quality and price. Ease of Access Includes multiple public transport options, easy-to-understand transport maps/information/transit ticket pricing system, and ease of walking/between attractions. The city score is based on a combination of overall satisfaction and the likelihood that people will recommend the city to friends as a vacation destination.

weekend break in york

Featuring an iconic gothic chapel with medieval stained-glass windows, York has been rated 5 out of 5 stars for cultural attractions in this year’s survey. It’s easy to stroll for hours along the Shambles, a medieval street lined with independent shops and restaurants.

York is rated five out of five for food, drink and accommodation. If you are a member and earn 4 stars for value for money, you are more likely to get valuable money here compared to other cities in the survey. Other attractions include the National Railway Museum, the Jorvik Viking Center (where you can travel back in time on a horse-drawn carriage through a reenactment of Viking life) and the Spark York – Street Food and Arts Center shipping container project.

Best mid-sized UK cities for a quick break

What was the University City of Cambridge rated by? We’ve voted our members as the best mid-sized cities for a quick break in the UK. Cambridge received an overall score of 81% and Cultural Heritage 4 stars.

tied for second place were Canterbury and Winchester. However, Canterbury scored a 4 out of 5 in this category, rated as a much better accommodation than Winchester.

Read on to find out which other small towns have the highest scores. member.

UK Weekend in Cambridge

Cambridge’s historic university building with its manicured gardens has undoubtedly contributed to its 4-star rating for a cultural attraction. The best way to see the sights is to punt along the Cam River. The River Cam runs through the city center, passing college buildings against willow-lined banks.

Kings College Chapel and Trinity College, with their fan-capped ceilings, are especially worth a visit. The Botanic Gardens is a year-round plant-lover’s paradise, and art lovers now surround the Kettles Yard, the former home of artists Jim and Helen Ede, which is now a museum. Head to Mill Road and choose a restaurant serving international cuisine.

Best British Small Towns for a Short Break

Where is Wells again voted the UK’s Best Small City? member. Rated out of 5 stars due to the lack of crowds, it is an ideal place to find peace and serenity while enjoying value for money (4 out of 5 stars).

In second place is St Davids, followed by Bath. Both were highly rated for their accommodation options and cultural attractions.

What other small but beautiful towns and cities are perfect for a weekend away from the crowds and relaxation?

UK Weekend Break at Wells

Sitting on a central green perch, Wells Cathedral was built between 1175 and 1490 as England’s first Gothic cathedral and was built as an epic effort in church architecture. Adjacent to it is Vicas Close, one of the only intact medieval residential streets remaining in England. Palace nearby. Adds up all five Wells stars in surveys of cultural attractions and attractions.

Even better, you can walk. The smallest city in England, it has a historic center that is almost a mile wide.

our research

April 2022, 3,662? Members completed an online survey of cities and cities in the UK where they had visited for leisure during the past year and had stayed at least one night.

We asked our members to rate food, accommodations, sights and attractions, crowd levels, and value for money at destinations across the UK.

