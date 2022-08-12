Heavy casualties leave Russia short of target, US officials say





WASHINGTON The impossibly high Russian casualty rate in Ukraine means that President Vladimir V. Putin may not be able to achieve one of his main war goals: to seize the entire eastern region of the country this year, according to Biden administration officials and military experts. .

With 500 Russian soldiers killed or injured every day, according to the latest estimate by US intelligence and military services, Russia’s war effort has slowed down to hard work, officials said.

Russia’s icy pace in the east was further hampered by the arrival of US multiple-launch rocket systems, which allowed Ukrainian troops to retake some territory and made it harder for Russian soldiers to reach other areas.

Earlier this summer, Russian forces captured Ukraine’s Luhansk region, the easternmost part of the country. But in neighboring Donetsk, their advance has stalled, largely because of heavy casualties, US military officials said.

I think it’s safe to suggest that the Russians have probably had 70 or 80,000 casualties in less than six months, Colin Kahl, Undersecretary of Defense for Policy, told Pentagon reporters on Monday, referring to the dead and injured.

They have made some additional gains in the east, but not much in the past two weeks, but it has cost the Russian army dearly due to the performance of the Ukrainian army and all the help that the Ukrainian army received. .

Two US officials said Russia’s casualty estimate included around 20,000 dead. Of that number, 5,000 are believed to be mercenaries from the Wagner Group, a private force linked to Mr Putin, and foreign fighters, one of the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity as she was not not allowed to discuss sensitive military matters. ratings.

US officials say their estimates of the number of casualties are based on satellite imagery, communication intercepts, social media and media reports from the ground.

The Russian government classifies soldier deaths as state secrets, and the country’s war dead are rarely mentioned on state television. Russia last announced an official figure in March, when it said 1,351 Russian soldiers had been killed in the war. At the time, US officials estimated the number to be closer to 5,000.

Ukraine also suffered heavy losses, officials said. The Ukrainian government has been reluctant to release numbers, but said 100 to 200 of its soldiers are being killed every day.

Our coverage of the Russian-Ukrainian war

Because Ukraine has been at war with Russian separatists for nearly a decade, it has a large pool of seasoned veterans available for combat. Still, US officials say the conflict has become the bloodiest ground war in Europe since World War II.

But for Russia, the high number of casualties meant slower progress. The result, Kahl said, is that conditions in the east have essentially stabilized and Russia has been forced to redeploy its forces south, as Ukraine steps up its campaign to retake territory there. down.

Mr Putin has also bolstered his ranks with former soldiers. But the effectiveness of battlefield arrivals is quite poor, a senior defense official told reporters last month.

What we consider before using anonymous sources. How do the sources know the information? What is their motivation for telling us? Have they proven themselves in the past? Can we corroborate the information? Even with those questions answered, the Times uses anonymous sources as a last resort. The journalist and at least one editor know the identity of the source.

The Russian military is seriously depleted, said Seth G. Jones, director of the international security program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. This has implications for their ability to conduct an effective ground campaign in Ukraine.

As the Russian military suffers heavy casualties, US and European officials said, it has struggled to bring reserves and new recruits into combat.

Russia has already committed nearly 85% of its field army to the war, drawing on troops from the country’s Far East and deployments around the world, defense officials said. Before invading Ukraine in February, the Russian military had about 900,000 active duty soldiers.

The Russians probably don’t have enough effective combat forces to completely take Donetsk, Jones said in an interview.

Moscow has also recruited Chechen troops and fighters from Syria, whose president is allied with Mr Putin. By relying on those fighters, officials said, Putin has avoided a domestic outcry over casualties and the need, so far, to call for a general mobilization, akin to a rough draft.

They raised the age for recruiting in Russia and did other things to sweeten the pot for volunteers, said Evelyn Farkas, director of the McCain Institute and senior Pentagon official for Ukraine in the Obama administration. . They attract people from all over.

But, Ms Farkas added: Unless they have mass mobilization, which I don’t see them able to do politically at this stage, they will be lost.

After taking Luhansk, Russia said it was suspending the campaign in the east to regroup and rearm. But he continued to bomb towns and villages in the area, and his troops continued to fight. Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops went on the offensive in the towns of Donetsk, recapturing pieces of land there.

As fighting intensified in southern Ukraine, a series of explosions on Tuesday rocked a Russian air base in Crimea, a southern peninsula that Russia illegally annexed in 2014. Satellite images show at least eight destroyed fighter planes at the site of the explosion.

Ukraine has not officially claimed responsibility for the blasts, but a senior Ukrainian military official said the country’s special forces and local partisan resisters loyal to the government were behind the attack.

As Ukraine goes on the offensive to regain territory in the south, officials say Mr Putin may need to move more troops there.

The Russian military has lost so many troops that in some cases units have tried to force captured Ukrainians to fight, according to retired General Philip M. Breedlove, who was NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander for Europe when Russia annexed Crimea.

They have a huge manpower problem and an even bigger problem that the manpower they have is not well trained, General Breedlove said in an interview. Their best units have already been bloodied.

Pentagon officials say it becomes increasingly difficult for Russian units to continue when they are suffering high casualty rates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/08/11/us/politics/russian-casualties-ukraine.html

