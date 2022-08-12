New Zealand trade deal hitting UK meat producers





Phil Swales, the organization’s head of strategic insight, admitted that the impact would be modest, but said:

AHDB worked with Harper Adams University to conduct economic modeling of the impact of the new free trade agreement on the UK and other major countries. A transaction network model was used to measure the impact of a transaction.

The study showed limited opportunities for the UK’s New Zealand exporters and limited short-term threats to domestic supplies as New Zealand focuses on lucrative established markets such as China.

long-term risk

However, the analysis highlighted potential long-term risks to the UK agricultural supply chain given future political relations.

New Zealand could boost its lamb exports by increasing production and converting some of its existing exports (particularly to China), research shows. In both directions, the reduction of non-tariff barriers to current levels will lead to lower costs for New Zealand exporters supplying the UK market. If China bans lamb imports from New Zealand, lamb exports to the UK will increase by 29,000 tonnes.

AHDB also highlighted the threat to UK beef producers. New Zealand could increase beef production and cut exports to the EU and the US to send more to the UK. If China bans New Zealand beef imports, New Zealand exports to the UK will increase by 7,000 tonnes.

Cheese, Butter, Pork

However, the AHDB argued that the potential impact on cheese, butter and pork trade would be further reduced if NZ-China relations deteriorate. From 2018 to 2020, on average only 0.1% of UK dairy imports were imported from New Zealand.

For pork, New Zealand and the UK are both net importers, but the UK exports some pork products to New Zealand, the EU and China. The EU and US are important global exporters, and this model suggests that changes in pork trade flows as a result of trade agreements will be minimal.

Swales was quick to point out that the overall impact of the trade deal on meat producers would not happen immediately. While our analysis highlights that the benefits to New Zealand farmers will be far greater than those in the UK, it is important to remember that implementing an FTA will take time. As a result, it’s unlikely that New Zealand red meat, for example, will start flooding UK supermarket shelves.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foodmanufacture.co.uk/Article/2022/08/12/new-zealand-trade-deal-to-hit-uk-meat-producers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos