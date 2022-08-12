U.S. gasoline prices fall below $4 a gallon on average for the first time since March





There’s less pain at the pumps for drivers across America as gas prices steadily drop.

The national average for regular gasoline fell below $4 a gallon, according to AAA data, for the first time since March 5. Gasoline prices topped $5 a gallon on average on June 11.

Despite the recent drop in prices, gasoline at the pump is still 80 cents higher than a year ago.

Gas prices in the United States (AAA)

Brent (BZ=F) the international benchmark has given up all its gains since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 but is still up more than 20% on the year. The same is true for West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) crude oil, the US benchmark, which was hovering around $93 on Thursday morning.

The price of crude oil contributes about 55% to retail gasoline prices, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Another factor contributing to the decline is demand destruction, that is, as AAA found while surveying the rivers, Americans are simply driving less.

However, it is unclear how much demand destruction there actually was. Market researcher Rory Johnsson of Commodity Context recently argued that weak gasoline demand data is “probably overstated” given pandemic-era issues with distorted data estimation.

“U.S. gasoline demand probably isn’t particularly strong right now and has likely weakened counter-seasonally for more than a month; but it’s not shocking to come out of a further spike in record prices and the extent of this slowdown is likely exacerbated by the trading decisions of wholesale market participants,” Johnston wrote in a recent note. “Wider-than-usual errors in WPSR [EIA’s Weekly Petroleum Status Report] estimates compared to the more accurate PSM [Petroleum Supply Monthly] estimates for much of the pandemic era have also significantly skewed comparisons between current data and 2020 data.”

Dani Romero is a reporter for Yahoo Finance.

