UK economy shrinks 0.1% in Q2 as recession imminent | economic growth (GDP)





Britain’s recovery from the pandemic stagnated for the three months leading up to June, when the UK economy contracted 0.1%, official figures reveal a weakening outlook for the UK, which is expected to enter a recession later this year.

With exports falling and consumer spending contracting, the UK is nearing the long-term contraction the Bank of England expects to rise through the end of 2023.

The decline in production in the second quarter was led by the health sector as a result of the suspension of COVID-19 testing and vaccine programs, following 0.8% growth in the first quarter, and by retail as household spending declined. National Statistics (ONS).

Economists forecast a 0.2% decline in output in the second quarter.

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at ONS, said health was the number one reason the economy contracted as testing and tracking and vaccine programs were halted, and many retailers also suffered a tough quarter.

Gas and electricity increased production in the second quarter and construction also increased, ONS said.

Hotels, bars, hair salons and wedding venues have also helped counter the downtrend after the reopening of outdoor events and the benefit of extended holidays for the Queens Platinum Jubilee. Corporate investment improved 3.6% over the quarter.

However, some private sector turnarounds were too weak to prevent the economy from contracting 0.6% MoM in June after growing 0.4% in May. And due to the business services of the Jubilee Holiday, May added working days and reduced by 2 working days in June.

The Bank of England expects GDP to rebound moderately from the third quarter to the end of September.

The National Institute of Economic and Social Research said the contraction in the second quarter meant that a recession had already begun. This means a recession has already begun, driven by a breakdown in consumer confidence as households cut back on spending and a decline in activity across the service sector.

A cost-of-living crisis, with inflation reaching 13% by year-end and soaring energy prices, is expected to weigh heavily on household spending and put additional pressure on businesses already struggling with rising costs.

Prime Minister Nadhim Zahawi said the economy has shown remarkable resilience despite the aftermath of the pandemic and high energy prices.

He said he would work with the Bank of England to control inflation and grow the economy, adding that the government provided direct financial assistance to the most vulnerable 8 million households to offset the worst impact of rising energy rates, including 1,200. I did. .

Resolution Foundation research director James Smith said the contraction in June partly reflected the timing of the platinum jubilee bank holidays, but the economy started a difficult period on a weak basis. And the outlook is bleak as the Bank of England predicts inflation will rise above 13% in October and the economy will plunge into recession in the fourth quarter.

The new prime minister’s top priority is to provide aid to the low- and middle-class people who will be hit hardest by the already rampant stagflation.

ONS said exports fell 8% in June, reversing the upward trend for the second straight month. Trade with the EU and the rest of the world declined during the pandemic as UK goods exporters continued to miss a 20% increase in global trade.

William Bain, head of trade policy at the British Chamber of Commerce, said the UK will enter rougher waters as major economies in Europe and the US begin to suffer recessions.

Junes trade data ended poorly in the second quarter, he said.

He said the economic headwinds that all UK commodity exporters now face are converging and risking weakening rather than stabilizing trade relations with the EU.

He added: The UK government’s export strategy is now urgently needed to support the growth ambitions of UK exporters.

