7 years in prison for an ex-policeman who revolted at the Capitol of the United States | US Election News 2020





A former Virginia police sergeant who joined Donald Trump supporters in storming the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021, has been sentenced to seven years and three months in prison, equivalent to the longest prison sentence to date among hundreds of Capitol riot cases.

Former Rocky Mount Police Sergeant Thomas Robertson refused to address the court before U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper sentenced him to seven years and three months in prison on Thursday. Cooper also sentenced Robertson to three years of probation after his prison sentence.

Federal prosecutors had recommended an eight-year prison sentence for Robertson. His sentence is equivalent to that of Guy Reffitt, a Texas man who attacked the Capitol while armed with a holstered handgun.

Robertson gets credit for the 13 months he has already spent in custody. Robertson has been imprisoned since Cooper ruled last year that he violated the terms of his firearms bail.

The judge said he was disturbed by Robertson’s conduct since his arrest, not only by his stockpiling of firearms but also by his words advocating violence. After Jan. 6, Robertson told a friend he was ready to fight and die in a civil war, and he clung to baseless conspiracy theories that the 2020 election was stolen from the government. President Donald Trump, the judge noted.

The sentencing guidelines calculated by Cooper recommended a prison term ranging from seven years and three months to nine years.

It’s long because it reflects the seriousness of the offenses you were convicted of, the judge said.

In April, a jury found Robertson guilty of attacking the Capitol to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Bidens’ 2020 presidential victory. The jurors found Robertson guilty of all six counts in his indictment, including including charges of interfering with police officers at the Capitol and entering a restricted area with a dangerous weapon, a large wooden stick.

Robertson’s attorneys say the Army veteran used the stick to help him walk because he limped after being shot in the right thigh while working as a private contractor for the Department of Defense in Afghanistan in 2011.

The judge said he agreed with jurors that Robertson went to the Capitol to interfere with the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6.

Robertson was an active and willing participant, not a spectator who was carried away by the crowd, Cooper said.

Robertson traveled to Washington, D.C., that morning with another off-duty Rocky Mount police officer, Jacob Fracker, and a third man, a neighbor who has not been charged in the case.

He has been in custody since last year, after the judge found he violated court orders and continued to purchase what prosecutors described as an arsenal of firearms online. FBI agents also found a loaded M4 rifle and a partially assembled pipe bomb at his home during a search.

Robertson’s trial featured testimony from Fracker, who had reported Robertson to the police force and entered the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, with him, where they took selfies together.

Prosecutors said Robertson then destroyed the cell phones they used that day.

Fracker, who cooperated with the Justice Department, pleaded guilty to a felony conspiracy charge in March and is due Aug. 16. In exchange for his cooperation, prosecutors are asking the judge to sentence him to six months probation with a condition of community confinement or house arrest.

Prosecutors said Robertson anticipated the violence on January 6 and packed gas masks for himself and Fracker, along with military food rations, water and a large wooden stick.

Robertson used his law enforcement training to block Metropolitan Police officers trying to hold back the crowd, Federal Prosecutor Elizabeth Aloi wrote in the government’s sentencing memo.

Robertson’s attorney, Mark Rollins, asked for a prison sentence of less than two years and three months. He questioned the fairness of the wide discrepancy between prosecutors’ recommended sentences for Robertson and Fracker, given their similar conduct.

Robertson has served his country and his community with distinction, his attorney told the judge.

His life is already in shambles, Rollins said.

Robertson and Fracker were among several current or former law enforcement officers who joined in the riot. Prosecutors say Robertson used his police and military training to block officers trying to hold back the advancing crowd.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Aloi said Robertson was prepared for violence when he drove to the Capitol and took a victory lap inside the building, where he posed for a selfie with Fracker.

The defendant is, by all accounts, proud of his conduct on January 6, she said.

Jurors saw some of Robertson’s social media posts before and after the riot. In a Facebook post on Nov. 7, 2020, Robertson said fraud was my hard line.

I spent most of my adult life fighting a counterinsurgency. [Im] about to be part of it, and very effective, he wrote.

In a letter to the judge, Robertson said he took full responsibility for his actions on January 6 and for all the bad decisions I made. He blamed the vitriol content of his social media posts on a mixture of stress, alcohol abuse and immersion in deep rabbit holes of election conspiracy theory.

I sat up at night drinking too much and reacting to articles and sites given to me by Facebook’s algorithms, he wrote.

However, he denied ever intending to upset Congress and claimed that Fracker actually destroyed the cellphones and then lied to the FBI and the court about it.

The small town of Rocky Mount fired Robertson and Fracker after the riot.

About 850 people have been charged with federal crimes for their conduct on January 6. More than 350 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanors, and more than 230 have been convicted to date.

Robertson’s jury trial was the second for a Capitol riot case; Reffitts was the first. Jurors unanimously convicted seven Capitol Rioters of all charges in their respective indictments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/8/11/7-years-in-jail-for-ex-policeman-who-rioted-at-us-capitol-jan-6 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos