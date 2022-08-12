CDC relaxes guidance as US has more tools to fight virus





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday relaxed its guidelines on Covid-19, saying the virus now poses a much lower risk of serious illness, hospitalization and death compared to the start of the pandemic.

The CDC no longer recommends testing people in schools who don’t show symptoms of Covid, its previous strategy for catching possible infections and avoiding outbreaks. But such screening is still recommended in certain high-risk settings such as nursing homes, prisons and homeless shelters.

And people who aren’t vaccinated no longer need to quarantine if they’ve been exposed to Covid, according to new CDC guidelines. Instead, public health officials are now recommending those people wear a mask for 10 days and get tested on the fifth day.

A sign outside a hospital advertises COVID-19 testing on November 19, 2021 in New York City. Vaccine advisers from the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention voted unanimously on Friday to recommend a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccines for all adults in the US six months later. have completed their first two doses.

Spencer Platt | Getty Images

The CDC, in a report released Thursday, said there is a high level of immunity in the population to vaccines and infections, meaning the virus now poses a much lower threat to public health. CDC epidemiologist Greta Massetti said the United States has the necessary vaccines and treatments to fight the virus. But it remains crucial that everyone stays up to date on their vaccines, according to the public health agency.

“This guidance recognizes that the pandemic is not over, but also helps us reach a point where COVID-19 is no longer severely disrupting our daily lives,” Massetti said in a statement.

The changes in CDC guidance come as public health officials have warned that the United States could face a major wave of infection in the fall and winter, as immunity to vaccines wanes and people gather indoors to escape the colder weather.

The United States has repeatedly faced new omicron subvariants that are more transmissible than previous versions of the virus, leading to stubbornly high levels of infection. The dominant version of the virus at present is omicron BA.5, which caused an increase in infections in spring and early summer.

What to do if your test is positive

People with healthy immune systems, regardless of their vaccination status, should self-isolate for five days after testing positive for the virus, but you can end self-isolation on day six if you haven’t had symptoms or if you haven’t had a fever for 24 hours and other symptoms have improved, as directed.

After leaving isolation, you must wear a high quality mask until the 10th day after your positive test. If you have had two negative rapid antigen tests, you can stop wearing your mask sooner, according to guidelines. But you should avoid people most likely to get sick from Covid, like the elderly and people with weakened immune systems, until at least day 11.

People with weakened immune systems, those who have been hospitalized with Covid or those who have had shortness of breath due to the virus should isolate themselves from others for 10 days. But people with weakened immune systems and those who have been hospitalized should also seek medical advice before ending isolation.

If you end isolation but your Covid symptoms worsen, you should return to isolation and follow the guidelines again from scratch, according to the CDC.

The United States is currently reporting more than 107,000 new Covid cases per day on average, according to the CDC. This is likely a significant undercount, as many people are now testing from home and the results are not reflected in official data.

About 6,000 people with Covid are admitted to hospital per day on average, according to CDC data. Nearly 400 people still die each day on average from the virus.

About 67% of people in the United States are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. But only 48% of those who received their first two injections received their recommended booster dose. And only 30% of children ages 5 to 11 are fully immunized, the data shows.

