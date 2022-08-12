Facebook avoids European blackout as regulators bicker over EU-US data transfers – TechCrunch





To get a roundup of the biggest and most important stories from TechCrunchs delivered to your inbox every day at 3:00 PM PDT, subscribe here.

Hello and Happy Friday Junior, as someone emailed me today. I hope this Thursday has been productive for you. Haje is hanging out with a bunch of robotic tech, so it’s just me and my trusty Lakeland Terrier companion delivering the juicy bits of good news today. Please enjoy his Pitch Deck Teardown on Five Flute while he is away. Unfortunately for this flute player, he is not a flute maker. Until tomorrow! Christina

The TechCrunch Top 3 data protection issues: Facebook managed to avoid being shut down in Europe, but Natasha L writes that its parent, Meta, could face suspension. Here and there: I wrote about wealth tech company Farther, which raised $15 million in funding to bring its valuation to $50 million. The company provides tools for financial advisors to grow their business, while allowing users to do fun things like a cash flow waterfall, which means whenever you get excess funds, you can designate where the overflow goes. Borrowing a bit from Apple: Ivan writes that as Google continues to merge Duo and Meet, it’s introducing a new feature that lets users watch YouTube and Spotify together. Startups and VCs

I enjoyed Dominic-Madoris’ story today on supply chain technology company Stimulus, which raised a $2.5 million funding round. She writes that Stimulus offers a product that helps businesses reduce costs by avoiding incompatible vendors while introducing diverse vendors to businesses that might have overlooked them.

Building in-house apps can be a huge waste of time for businesses. Kyle introduces us to Superblocks, a company that has developed a way for businesses to more easily create their own.

It’ll give you wings: Mike writes about the UK’s Enterprise Investment Scheme, which set up an institutional angel fund to help small businesses get their first big break in funding. Give me that scalpel: Medical students often learn by doing, but in the era of surgical robots, their education is now moving towards virtual reality. One such company is FundamentalVR, which has raised $20 million to make simulations more real, Paul reports. From onboarding to onboarding: Over the past year, Kenyan B2B e-commerce platform Marketplace has recruited thousands of merchants, and Tage has learned that the company has laid off 9% of its staff after changing orientation. Here ! : Natasha Ms’ latest story on TechCrunch+ examines whether edtech is still an industry that can be backed by venture capital. She spoke to seven investors in the space to find out more. Your food can be low-carbon, too: Just as we can see our carbon footprint, Kuri has developed an app that does the same for our food, Haje writes. 7 investors explain why edtech startups need to go back to basics to survive

Before the pandemic, edtech wasn’t a particularly bubbly industry: In 2019, these startups received around $7 billion in venture capital funding, according to Crunchbase. Last year, that figure jumped to $20 billion after efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 hit students of all ages.

To learn more about how edtech is doing during the current downturn, Natasha Mascarenhas spoke with seven VCs about the advice they offer to portfolio companies, where edtech is crossing over to other industries, and how they prefer to be presented:

Ashley Bittner and Kate Ballinger, Firework Ventures Jan Lynn-Matern, Founder and Partner, Emerge Education Malvika Bhagwat and Kriti Bansal, Owl Ventures Jomayra Herrera, Partner, Reach Capital Rebecca Kaden, General Partner, Union Square Ventures

“I would say the last few years have been more of an anomaly, and we’re coming back at a more sustainable pace,” said Reach Capital partner Jomayra Herrera.

(TechCrunch+ is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams grow. You can join here.)

Big Tech inc.

Recent financial pressures have forced Rivian to take some action, including laying off 900 employees in July. Its second quarter earnings arrive later today, and Jaclyn kicks things into high gear with 3 things to watch on Rivians’ second quarter earnings.

Xiaomi has a pair of new products presented by Brian and Ivan. The first concerns his new humanoid robot which reminds me a lot of the movie I, Robot. The second is a foldable phone only available in China.

Speaking of phones, anyone nostalgic for their old Motorola Razr will want to check out the latest version. Brian has more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2022/08/11/daily-crunch-facebook-avoids-european-blackout-as-regulators-squabble-over-eu-us-data-transfers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos