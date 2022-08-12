Is there a hose pipe ban in our area? Where the rules come into force in the UK and when the Yorkshire water ban begins





Hose pipe bans have been implemented across the UK after months of dry weather.

Water usage has skyrocketed in recent hot weather, as demand surged 40% in some areas when temperatures exceeded 40 degrees Celsius last month.

Some parts of the south of the UK already have hose pipe bans, while others are being closely monitored.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when the hosepipe ban is in effect.

Where is the hose pipe ban?

The UK’s largest water company announced plans to ban hosepipes later this month as the Met Office has issued a severe heatwave warning across the UK.

Thames Water says it will ban hose pipes and sprinklers from the use of hose pipes and sprinklers to 15 million customers across the south of the UK over the next few weeks.

“Given the long-term forecast of dry weather and another very hot temperature expected this week, we plan to announce a temporary ban in the coming weeks,” a water company spokesperson said.

The timing has not been confirmed due to multiple operational and legal process requirements, but we will update our customers, partners, regulators and stakeholders as soon as possible to ensure a coordinated approach.

Thameswater has urged its customers to use it only for essential purposes in the meantime.

The ban will affect approximately 15 million customers across South England, including parts of Greater London, Gloucestershire, Essex and Kent.

Ministers expect more and more hose pipe bans in the coming weeks as the current dry weather shows little sign of abating, according to a senior government source.

People are using too much water, officials said. We must stop in the era of climate change.

Southern Water has already imposed a hose pipe ban on customers in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, making it the first ban in the region in a decade.

Welsh Water also announced that people in Pembrokeshire will ban the use of hose pipes from Friday 19th August. Violators of the rules face fines of up to $1,000 if they appear in court.

South East Water will introduce a hose pipe and sprinkler ban in Kent and Sussex this Friday due to a prolonged drought and record demand.

The company has asked people to report if they see a neighbor violating the newly imposed restrictions. If residents, knowingly or unknowingly, ignore the restrictions in place, they will take appropriate action.

Yorkshire Water is the latest company to announce a hose pipe ban in the UK, as a drought is expected to be declared in parts of the UK.

The company, which has more than 5 million customers, said the restrictions would come into effect on August 26.

Yorkshire Waters Director of Waters Neil Dewissaid: Some parts of Yorkshire have had the lowest rainfall since records began 130 years ago.

The hot, dry weather has reduced Yorkshire’s rivers and made reservoirs about 20% lower than expected at this time of year.

We did our best not to put any restrictions on it, but unfortunately it’s now needed as part of a drought plan.

The ban means customers cannot use hose pipes to water gardens, clean vehicles, fill swimming pools, or clean homes.

Which regions are still monitoring the situation?

Severn Trent Water, which provides drinking water to more than 8 million people from Bristol to the Humber, says it will closely monitor the situation.

A spokesperson told i: Our region has just started a dry year between April and June 2022 with only 67% of the generally expected rainfall.

However, there has been no hose pipe ban in our area in over 27 years and we are closely monitoring reservoir levels and water demand as we do every year.

Affinity Water, which serves 1.4 million customers in areas around the capital, said it was closely monitoring the situation.

At current levels, he said there is no need to introduce limits this year, but will rely on rainfall during the upcoming fall/winter period to refill groundwater aquifers during spring/summer 2023.

Where are the bans excluded?

Anglian Water, which supplies drinking water to 4.3 million people from Nottinghamshire to Suffolk, has now ruled out a hose pipe ban.

A spokesperson told i: We have no ban plans right now and no forecasts for the rest of the summer. We are monitoring the situation and things may change, but there are currently no ban plans.

United Utilities, which serves 7 million customers in the UK’s northwest, has also ruled out an impending hose pipe ban.

The company said in a statement that “we are not considering restrictions on its use.”

Whatever the weather, we always encourage people to use water wisely. This saves energy and money and is also good for the environment.

Wessex Water, a local company serving 2.8 million customers across the southwest of England, said there is no possibility of a hose pipe ban in the area.

Britain is preparing for another heat wave as the UK Meteorological Agency has issued a yellow weather warning (Photo: James D. Morgan/Getty)

A Wessex Water spokesperson said: Although there are no supply issues in the Wessex Water area, we always encourage our customers to use water responsibly for the good of everyone and the environment.

Bristol Water also said it does not anticipate the need for a hose pipe ban or water supply restrictions in 2022.

The company, which supplies water to about 1.2 million people, says it is monitoring potential pressure from below-average rainfall, low reservoir levels and recent dryness.

But in the arid environment we are currently experiencing, he said, we are balancing our stored resources in a way that helps us manage our supply.

Portsmouth Water also said it was not considering a hosepipe ban at this time.

A spokesperson said the company is now showing that modeling is not needed this summer.

South Staffs Water made a similar statement, saying it will monitor water levels but has no plans to introduce a hose pipe ban.

What is the Met Office weather forecast?

The announcement comes on the same day that the Meteorological Administration has issued an amber heat warning for all of southern England and eastern Wales. The alert goes into effect on Thursday and may require some changes to work practices and routines.

The warning will remain on until Sunday, with temperatures expected to drop from highs of 36 degrees to mid-20s in parts of the country.

Meteorologists this week urged people to stay away from the sun, warning those vulnerable to extreme heat could adversely affect their health.

The latest signs that Britain is heading towards a drought as months of extreme heat and little rain have left rivers very low and reservoirs depleted.

The Meteorological Administration forecast says:

today:

Most of England and Wales and the eastern parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland are sunny and hot or very hot. In the north and northwest corners of Scotland, cloudy and occasional rain.

Tonight:

For most people, it’s a dry, clear, warm night. The northernmost part of Scotland will be cloudy but mostly light rain occasionally.

friday:

Another sunny, hot or very hot day far away in northern Scotland. It’s cloudy and cooler here with some light rain and drizzle.

Saturday-Monday Outlook:

This weekend is mostly dry, sunny and hot. Monday a few showers and a thunderstorm

