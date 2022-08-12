UK Weather: A drought is expected in parts of the UK today





It will be announced in the most affected areas in the south and east. (Picture: Rex/PA)

An official drought is due to be declared in parts of the UK today, with temperatures at 35CC, hotter than in the Caribbean.

Some areas are expected to be released in the most affected areas in the south and east in the driest first half since 1976, following the worst July on record.

These moves could trigger more hose pipe bans and other measures to manage the impact of low water levels, such as closing canals to boats.

Experts warn that the situation could continue into next year, saying only exceptional rainfall in the fall and winter will restore water resources to normal levels.

Jamie Hannaford, hydrologist at the UK Center for Ecology and Hydrology, which advises the UK government, told The Telegraph:

The National Drought Group, made up of government and institutional officials, water companies and other groups such as the National Farmers’ Union (NFU), will meet on Friday to discuss prolonged dry weather.

The Meteorological Agency has issued an amber heat warning for parts of southern, central England and Wales from midnight Thursday through Sunday (Photo: Getty) Dry conditions in Edinburgh’s Holyrood Park turned yellow grass. ) A woman is walking across dry London’s Hyde Park (Photo: EPA)

The Bureau of Meteorology says the simplest definition of a drought is a lack of water, but several factors are considered before it is declared.

Severity is measured by the impact on human activities such as agriculture and recreation and the impact of large-scale natural events such as wildfires.

To see if conditions have been reached, the Environment Agencys National Drought Group will look at certain statistics.

This includes rainfall, the amount of water remaining in rivers, reservoirs and lakes, and forecasts for next week’s heat.

Continued dry conditions combined with record heatwaves last month deplete rivers, reservoirs and aquifers and dry out soils, hitting agriculture, water supplies and wildlife, and increasing the risk of wildfires.

Several areas including London, Essex, Gloucestershire, Surrey and Cheshire sparked wildfires on Thursday when temperatures dropped below 30 degrees.

Please enable JavaScript and upgrade to a web browser that supports HTML5 video to view this video.

By this afternoon, temperatures in the south of England will soar up to 35 degrees Celsius, hotter than the Bahamas, Jamaica and Barbados.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a yellow warning for a four-day heat wave for most of England and Wales through Sunday, warning health effects and travel disruptions.

Forecaster Craig Snell told the PA news agency:

There is also a heat health alert from the UK Health Security Agency, and experts advise people to beware of older people or people with pre-existing medical conditions and young children.

Temperatures in Wiggonholt, West Sussex, on Thursday afternoon reached 34.2C, with much of southern England and Wales hitting 30 degrees.

Map showing areas where hose pipes are banned (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Four water companies in England and Wales have already introduced or expressed a desire to do so, while the Wildlife Trust has called for a hose pipe ban across England to protect nature and rivers.

Some water companies say the coronavirus pandemic is circulating as more people are at home, many failing to achieve their own goals to reduce water leaks and household use in homes.

Ofwat, water conditioner. In a statement, he said: Although progress has been made over the past few years, there is much more to be done. That’s why we’re driving businesses to become more financially resilient while reducing leaks, refining environmental performance, keeping bills affordable and helping our customers cut costs. their consumption.

If the company finds something lacking, it will take action over the last five years. For example, more than 250 million fines and payments were imposed.

