Reviews | What the United States is wrong about Iran

William J. Burns, the director of the CIA and one of the diplomatic architects of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, wrote that the deal was spawned by tough-minded diplomacy, backed by the the economic leverage of sanctions, the political leverage of international consensus and the military leverage of the potential use of force. Today, diplomacy has not been tough, sanctions are not fully enforced, international consensus is harder to come by, and Tehran seems convinced that President Biden has no interest in another military conflict in the Middle East. East.

The clerical regime that has ruled Iran for the past four decades is coming to an end, but it continues to endure in part because of a lack of viable alternatives. He cannot reform himself in any meaningful way, for well-founded fear that it will hasten his death. The Four Horsemen of Iran’s economy inflation, corruption, mismanagement and brain drain are rampant. The common denominator between Iran and its regional spheres of influence, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq, is insecurity, economic failure and deep misfortune.

Crane Brinton, author of the seminal book The Anatomy of Revolution, argued that most revolutions go through a radical period, the reign of terror, before normality finally takes hold. powerful interests rooted in the status quo.

The goal of Mr. Khamenei and his loyal revolutionary cronies is to avoid a normal Iran, and a normalization with the United States, which would deprive the Islamic Republic of the external adversary that has helped keep the forces of security, the asabiyyah that Ibn Khaldun spoke of. Although a losing strategy in the long run, octogenarian Mr. Khamene’s time horizon is limited. Mr. Khameneis’ priority has never been Iran’s national interest, but his maintenance of the unity of his regime and the division of the international community.

If the four-decade history of the Islamic Republic is any guide, Mr. Khamenei may be unwilling or unable to muster internal consensus to revive the nuclear deal with the United States unless he senses the solidarity of the regime weakens and the exhaustion of society begins to be felt. nurture a new generation of power seekers. The paradox of the Islamic Republic is that it only tends to compromise under great pressure, but those same external pressures and isolation help keep it alive.

It’s a game that Mr. Khamenei has been perfecting for decades.

